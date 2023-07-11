A trailblazing woman from KwaZulu-Natal has mastered the field of freight forwarding, revolutionising the understanding of South Africa's transport industry

Her relentless dedication and determination have allowed her to acquire comprehensive knowledge and expertise in this critical sector

The young lady's achievements inspire aspiring professionals and highlight the immense potential for empowerment and progress in the field

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

KZN woman earns freight forwarding certificate, enhancing her knowledge in the field. Images: @manjomc_nhlarox/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A woman from KwaZulu-Natal has successfully obtained her freight forwarding certificate, helping her understand the intricate workings of South Africa's transport industry.

KZN woman flexes getting a freight forwarding certificate

TikTok user @manjomc_nhlarox's achievement demonstrates her commitment to professional growth and equips her with the necessary skills to navigate the complexities of the freight-handling business. In the video, she flexes her newly acquired certificate, which will help her gain a comprehensive understanding of the principles that underpin the freight handling business in the country.

This certificate can open up doors in the transport sector, an expert in the logistics field, Rishael Singh, says:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"This certificate allows an individual to start processing freight coming in to the country and going out. In addition, the opportunities by obtaining this certifcate allows someone to facilitate trade and revenue for the country."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi wish the young hun well in her new venture

The significance of her accomplishment reaches far beyond personal growth. With a greater understanding of the freight handling business, she becomes a valuable asset to her community and the broader South African economy. By actively applying her knowledge and skills, she can contribute to the efficient functioning of the transport industry, promote safe and sustainable practices, and foster economic growth.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to congratulate her:

@wandadla said:

"Congratulations beautiful."

@Lungsan commented:

"Congratulations usenze kuphi if you don't mind me asking."

@Samkelo Madinane said:

"Hooray,congratulations."

@Himura 128 commented:

"How much was it?"

@stanleymodiba8 said:

"Congratulations..you mind sharing what is the requirements to get that plus logistic license. I am interested to start same business."

@mba.lee commented:

"Get it girl!"

@SambaRuddy said:

"Congratulations my friend the sky is your starting point."

Khethiwe Sibanyoni empowers survivors with comfort bags, combating gender-based violence through the foundation

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about Khethiwe Sibanyoni, who works to empower survivors of gender-based violence through her compassionate initiative.

To those facing unimaginable trauma, she has created a movement centred around providing comfort bags to needy women.

The comfort bag initiative was born out of the understanding that survivors of gender-based violence often arrive at shelters with minimal or no belongings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News