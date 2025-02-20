“Can We Call the SPCA?”: Woman’s Frog, Crocodile and Fox Meal Disturbs Internet

A luxury personal shopper took to her TikTok account to share that she prepared a meal consisting of frogs, foxes, and crocodiles

The woman claimed she was in a relationship with a Nigerian man, who said frogs are usually consumed in two Nigerian dishes

Many members of the online community couldn't believe that the three animals could be enjoyed and shared their disgust in the comments

A woman freaked people out when she showed she used frogs, foxes and crocodiles in her pot of food. Images: JW LTD / Getty Images, @c.sanda_ / TikTok, Helen Hooker / Getty Images

All around the world, people consume different types of meat one usually wouldn't find being nibbled on in South Africa. When a woman showed three animals she had prepared for consumption, the food choices had the internet feeling squirmish.

A different type of meal

Using the social media handle @c.sanda__, a woman who claimed to be married to a Nigerian man shared that frogs, foxes and crocodile meat were on the menu.

Not disclosing from where she got the food items, the TikTokker (who stated on Instagram that she attended the University of the Western Cape and is a luxury personal shopper) showed off the charred meat, which was ready to be combined into a delicious meal.

Watch the TikTok video below:

In a separate TikTok video, the woman answered an app user who wondered when it was the norm for Nigerians to cook frogs.

The woman quoted her Nigerian partner, who said:

"Toad is a very delicious delicacy from western Nigeria. You can actually cook with it in both egusi and efo riro."

Egusi (left) is made of fat- and protein-rich seeds from cucurbitaceous plants, while efo riro (right) is a vegetable soup native to the Yoruba people. Images: @pee_rsp, @Simifoodies

Food weirds out the internet

It's not every day we see frogs, foxes, and crocodiles on the menu, which is why it may have been understandable for social media users to react with disgust and curiosity to see what the woman was about to feast on.

@sanehmayezanailbeginner asked in the comments:

"Doesn’t your belly hurt after eating?"

A grossed-out @lonwabo20143 said:

"The frogs on their own gave me anxiety. Now you went and added more trauma."

@deenia_18 laughed and shared:

"Ai, no man! If this is marriage, I would leave. Your kitchen during meal prep looks like a spiritualist's alter."

@tendii.s comically wrote in the comment section:

"POV: You’re having Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for dinner."

A curious @sweet.melanin wondered:

"Fox meat? How did it get into the country? Does the government know about this?"

@the_boujee_sunflower asked the online community:

"Can we call the SPCA?"

@kamogelomakhubo_offical added with a laugh:

"Why do they look like mini people on the plate?"

@bfr.666y shared with the public:

"These animals are in different types of habitats, and now they are in the same pot. Yoh."

