Netizens across South Africa couldn't believe their eyes when they saw a weird fish dinner and started asking questions

The meal shows a fish head floating in what seems to be oil, while peeps commented on what it could possibly be

Most folks were disgusted by the pic but many were legitimately fascinated with it, while others made funny comments

Food is quite the favourite topic of discussion online but strange foods tend to draw people in. This was the case when South Africans couldn't take their eyes off a weird fish dish.

Mzansi took turns guessing what the ingredients and the appeal were of the dish while making some jokes about it. Images: @AdvoBarryRoux/ Twitter, PhotoAlto, Frederic Cirou/Getty Images

@AdvoBarryRoux shared the snap and was also curious about what was going on in the bowl. The head of the fish in the Twitter post looks as if it's not cooked with what seems to be pieces of onion floating in the unknown soupy mix.

A strange delicacy

Peeps couldn't make heads or tails with what was going on in the picture and came up with many theories. The soup-like water the scally fish head is in looks like a broth of some sort, but folks weren't too sure.

Some Mzansi peeps questioned if it was some sort of broth or soup, and others couldn't let their humour lie dormant.

See the comments below:

@Lwazzi_ said:

"Lol but if it was a cow's head it would be normal to you."

@priscilla_qamba mentioned:

"Fish broth or ke soup."

@nhlaka_bhane posted:

@Masigner2 asked:

"Is this even meant for human consumption mara?"

@CathyGodfree commented:

"Tito Mboweni again? No, It's better I close my shop, my friend. Haykhona."

@klesetedi shared:

@huttonfreeman mentioned:

"Fish broth is nice with bread if cooked well, Checkers Riverside Mall in Mbombela does it's nice."

@KingPhil23 said:

"If it is given paracetamol it will come back to life "

