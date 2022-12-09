A video of a learner driver and an instructor in a truck together has been circulating on social media

The footage shows the learner almost crash into a stationary vehicle on the road as the instructor shouts at him

The Twitter post left netizens divided as some found the incident funny and others in disapproval

South African social media users were left in stitches after viewing a video of an instructor losing his cool when a driver wouldn’t listen to his instructions.

Peeps were amused by an instructor's panic after a learner almost crashed a truck during a driving lesson. Image: @VehicleTrackerz/Twitter

Source: Twitter

A video shared by @VehicleTrackerz shows the learner behind the wheel of a large truck as his instructor seated in the passenger seat warns him to be careful as he will crash.

The truck’s camera footage shows the learner almost crashing into a stationary vehicle on the road as the instructor shouts at him and hits him on the arm to the learner to stop the truck.

Judging by the footage it seems like the poor guys stopped just in time before colliding with the other vehicle. Although some peeps found the incident amusing, others didn’t take kindly to the instructor’s approach toward the learner.

Check out the video and the comments below:

@Mulugisi_jury wrote:

“Instructors are supposed to have their own brake pedals.”

@RomeoGrey reacted:

“Future side tipper truck .”

@Zwaras1 said:

“Is it necessary to get beaten when learning to drive?”

@nxu101 wrote:

“This shouldn’t be this funny.”

@DonNdibu replied:

“Wena nyoko does it for me.”

@Blkbro shared:

“Ok, but why is that person on the road not trying to get away. He just stood there and waited for impact.”

@relesh19 commented:

“Someone said "why is he swearing at him”. Wena wouldn't you swear when you see you about to die .”

South African truck driver loses control of the massive vehicle

In another story, Briefly News reported that a viral video shows the build-up and terrifying moment an out-of-control truck crashes into two other trucks and loses its load.

According to SATrucker, the incident occurred in Townhill, close to Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday, 27 July.

The motorist preempts the truck from crashing as he noticed it did not stop at the compulsory stop sign a few minutes before. The inevitable occurs as the driver films the truck narrowly missing a truck before crashing into two trucks.

Source: Briefly News