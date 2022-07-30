A motorist driving on the N3 highway in KwaZulu-Natal filmed a side-tipper truck crashing into two trucks and losing its load

The dangerous incident caused a huge traffic jam on the busy highway between Durban and Johannesburg

The narrator of the viral video says he noticed the truck driver fail to driver'spulsory stop sign a few minutes earlier

A viral video shows the build-up and terrifying moment an out-of-control truck crashes into two other trucks and loses its load.

A motorist filmed a manic incident in KwaZulu-Natal that saw a truck's brakes fail and crash into two large vehicles. Image: Youtube

According to SATrucker, the incident occurred in Townhill, close to Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday, 27 July.

The motorist preempts the truck from crashing as he noticed it did not stop at the compulsory stop sign a few minutes before.

The inevitable occurs as the driver films the truck narrowly missing a truck before crashing into two trucks.

Once the motorist arrives at the incident, the footage shows the side tipper has lost its load and is strewn across the road.

Speeding South African truck driver's reckless driving causes massive crash caught on camera

Briefly News reports that dashcam footage captured a truck driver's reckless behaviour and caused a massive crash.

Another South African truck driver is in the spotlight after causing a crash on local roads while overtaking another truck.

Dashcam footage from inside and outside the truck shows the driver losing control of the trailer as it dislodges from the vehicle. As a result, there is debris littering the road.

The video shows three camera angles: side, inside and rear. The video clearly shows the driver was speeding and overtook another truck on a dangerous section of the road.

The driver and his assistant even hoot as they pass the other vehicle, and a few seconds later, the duo hear the destruction at the rear of their vehicle. The assistant immediately leaves the cab as the truck slows down with the load littered between the two.

