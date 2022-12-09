South Africans couldn't contain their jokes and memes when a little boy went down a runway with a familiar walk

The way he did it is, according to some peeps, akin to how street thugs who mug people usually stroll

Peeps across Twitter could instantly see the correlation and poked fun at how he should stop the gait before it was too late

South Africans experienced a collective memory when they saw a little boy strut his stuff down a runway, but in a familiar way that had peeps stunned.

The small child walked the runway in a serious way that added to SA's hilarious concern. Images: @kulanicool/ Twitter

@kulanicool uploaded the clip and was also surprised by the way the kid strut his stuff. The Twitter post had peeps worried because the little boy walked down the runway like how a street thug usually does, with peeps even sharing snaps for comparisons.

A very suspicious walk

The walk has many aspects and strikes fear in the heart of many South Africans. It's noticeable due to the bounce and side tilt. The icing on the cake however is the hand either in the pocket or the hand underneath the arm of the individual while it's behind them.

That's how the little guy walked and most people could recognize it because some of them have been victims of the people who do it. Nonetheless, it didn't stop Mzansi from joking around.

See the comments below:

@jessyboySA said:

"Arrest him before it’s too late."

@GarisheNcumisa mentioned:

"Stop him kuseEarly."

@Big_Dat_ posted:

@massenya commented:

"Another reason I hate suits now used to rock them at this age."

@TwinBror said:

"This one takes others crayons ️ By force with a scissor."

@andrewzulu0505 shared:

@SunflowerBoitu mentioned:

"Not the hand in pocket "

@WavemetriQ commented:

"Never seen a Pantsula in a Tuxedo before..."

