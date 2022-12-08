Netizens worldwide couldn't believe their eyes when they saw a massive sinkhole open up in India

What made peeps more nervous is how the man in the clip casually walked around it without any worry

Peeps were astounded by the occurrence and wondered if anyone got hurt, while others made jokes about it

A strange and terrifying event involving a massive sinkhole forming in India had netizens expressing their horror and concern for the people around it.

The horrifying clip had netizens at the edge of their seats and cracking jokes. Images: lifecomesatyoufast/ TikTok, triloks/ Getty Images

lifecomesatyoufast posted the clip of the natural disaster online and peeps gathered to share their thoughts about the man walking by it casually. The TikTok has since gone viral and racked up almost 500 000 views.

A sudden collapse

The sinkhole forming was quite sudden in the video, but many onlookers had been watching in anticipation because of the intense gushing water. The clip starts with the first piece of the ground collapsing into the hole where the water continues to rush in.

The shocking aspect for many netizens was the man who didn't rush away from the visibly expanding hole, while many hoped that nothing bad happened to anyone else. Some folks also just cracked jokes about it.

See the comments below:

Ritual said:

"They obviously aren’t thinking about how big and quick a sinkhole can form."

R Smith mentioned:

"So let's stand next to it..."

CupCakes1971 commented:

"Sink hole fear ramped up The guys near the camera are just casually strolling about while the hole swallows 10 tonnes of earth "

⚔️Vinfluencer⚔️ posted:

"The earth is groaning all over the world."

AstrofotoS22 shared:

"Bro just walks around it "

Macken39 said:

"Well, that’s sorted out the floods, then "

bigsteve1185 mentioned:

"At least the village is no longer flooded "

Gojira_thelegend commented:

"Oh God, that's not good. I wonder how big that sinkhole is now."

