A man ate a bunch of grapes straight from the vine, and Tiktok users mercilessly dragged him for it

The video shows the man in an orchard, and after he chewed on some hanging grapes, he had bits on his lips that people thought were crumbs

Another creator reacted to the video expressing disapproval over the man's carefree eating habits

One video of a man eating grapes straight from the tree upset a TikTokker and thousands more online users. The man received backlash for how he chose to consume his grapes in the video.

A man wanted to enjoy his grapes but got roasted for eating right from the orchard. Image: TikTok/daddy_aj

The video of the man munching on unwashed grapes received over 40 million views from people, and some joined the second creator in expressing disgust. Peeps could relate to his reaction and were amused by the interaction between creators.

Internet horrified as man eats grapes without picking them

One man on TikTok, guyzo_moralisateur, ate grapes from a tree and was met with disapproval. Another Tiktokker @daddy_j reacted with a video expressing anger and asking why he had crumbs from eating grapes.

In the video, @daddy_j swears over the viral TikTok. Watch the full clip below:

The angry TikTokker told the man off for the gross display. Online users joined in as they expressed their horror over the video. People cracked jokes while others wondered why the grape-eating man did not use his hands.

Sebz commented:

"I've been wiping my own mouth for an hour now."

malaika commented:

"That voetsek is personal oo."

khwezi commented:

"Vele nje, why couldn't he use his hands to eat the grapes."

Mihla commented:

"Hai wena, that’s someone’s boyfriend."

officially_hurt commented:

"I was wondering the same thing."

Cait commented:

"Someone said the crumbs are worms, I'm crying bruh."

Ninjachain

"I'm never eating grapes again I'm traumatised."

