A video of a young man being scolded by an upset old lady has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage shows the gogo asking Luyanda where he has been after not sleeping at home the previous night

The intoxicated man is barely able to answer her in the video, leaving SA netizens divided on his behaviour

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

One young man has already adopted unruly behaviour so early into the festive season.

A young gent who didn't return home from a night of partying already has his gogo at her wits end so early into December. Image: @jah_vinny_23/Twitter

Source: Twitter

A video shared by Twitter user @jah_vinny_23 shows the young man who goes by the name of Luyanda, being reprimanded and scolded by his upset grandmother after not sleeping at home the previous night and returning the following day intoxicated.

Barely able to answer back, Luyanda can be heard mumbling as the frustrated elderly lady inquires where he has been. The gogo is also seen holding a can of an alcoholic drink as she asks Luyanda why he brought it into her house.

“It’s only been 8 days sikuDecember but Luyanda is already not sleeping at home,” the tweet was captioned.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

While some peeps found the video amusing, others expressed that Luyanda’s behaviour was disrespectful.

@BayandaGumede replied:

“You know as old as I am, as established as I am in my career, my mother has never seen me drunk nor has she found alcohol at home. I respect her so much, never ever will she live to see me drunk or drink or bring it home. Lento eniyenzayo kubazali .”

@ms_tourist wrote:

“Ngaze ngamthanda uGogo “Cha niyachwensa”.”

@Maphumzah replied:

“Luyanda is a handfulit’s still early bakithi by the 27th he will be homeless Gogo is not going to tolerate his nonsense♂️.”

@BusisaniMdlalo3 said:

“Ufuna induku lomfana akasuye umnumzane ekhaya kumele ahloniphe ugogo ngoba nguye obheke lelikhaya nabadala kuye so ngizwa u cc uyahleka like nothing happened mxm izingane zamanje .”

@Cellular_jnr wrote:

“Luyanda by the end of December he'll be homeless for sure .”

@nathanmahachi commented:

“I hope his English is as good as Bonga’s then well-wishers will scramble to help him .”

@SfisoMemela said:

“They disrespect the elders to impress their fake friends.”

Internet amused by drunk man weaving aimlessly down the street

In another story, Briefly News reported that an intoxicated man showed impressive skills when he was spotted fighting falling to the ground as he walked down the street after a fun time out.

In the clip, the man can repeatedly be seen walking backwards and forwards while on the phone as he struggles to find his balance. Although it is a close call, he does not fall.

The post was shared by @barstoolsports on Instagram and captioned:

“Me walking home from bottomless brunch.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News