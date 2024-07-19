Temu got the middle finger from a man who ordered a tool set but got something totally different

The man showed people that he received a stainless steel tumbler with various tools printed on it

Social media users commented more on the man's mistake of not reading the product's description

A man had some choice hand gestures when he didn't get what he thought he bought from an online store. Images: blackCAT, Image Source

Source: Getty Images

A man was utterly disappointed when he did not get what he ordered from Temu.

TikTok user @caydamaskew4 shared a video of a gentleman telling social media users he ordered a complete tool set from the online marketplace. However, he showed viewers he got a stainless steel travel tumbler instead.

The item hilariously had various tools printed, from spanners to nuts and bolts.

While a woman roars with laughter in the background, the man shows his middle finger to the product and sarcastically says:

"Thank you, Temu."

Watch the comical video below:

Reading is fundamental

The video got a laugh from many people, who also took to the comment section to point out that the man failed to read the necessary information about the item on the app before buying it.

@spyte_feite said to the online community:

"People don't read descriptions, especially the dimensions."

@ahmedk7860 jokingly commented:

"I think you have to put it in water for a couple of hours to get it to the correct size."

@cassy_315 said to the unhappy customer:

"I mean, the description has been spot on for every single purchase I've made (over 100) if you bother to read."

@lezellemmer shared a similar unfortunate situation:

"I bought a plastic plant. When I received the package, it was a sticker."

@asandaontiktok shared that they almost made the same mistake:

"I was tempted. Thank goodness I didn’t buy it."

