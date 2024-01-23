A Cape Town thief met his end in a gruesome way after he tried to rob a group of people

The robbery attempt took place on Table Mountain, and the robber and his accomplice tried taking items from a group of hikers

the guide fought back, and police later found his remains and concluded that he may have fallen to his death

South Africans believe a criminal got a taste of unwanted karma when he fell to his death after robbing a group of hikers on Table Mountain. the robber was accompanied by his friend, and he did not get far with the loot he stole, as the South African Police Service found his body.

According to the City of Cape Town's MMC for Safety and Security JP Smith's Facebook account, the incident occurred on Sunday, 19 January. Hikers were hiking on the pipe track when two muggers confronted them. It's believed that the muggers took some of the possessions, including a cellphone. The hiking guide bravely defended the hikers and used pepper spray to ward off the attackers.

The South African Police Service returned on 22 January to track one of the phones still in the area. When the police arrived in the area, they found that one of the muggers' bodies was found. It appeared as though the man had fallen to his death.

South Africans find the death ironic

Netizens on recognised that the man was a victim of karma for his actions.

Suzie Silver Ridway said:

"Karma. That's all I'm saying."

Graeme Richard Mc Donald exclaimed:

"Justice was swift and cost-effective! The mugger will not be missed."

Trevor Booth remarked:

"Rapid karma."

Mushfeeqah Benjamin Johnson commented:

"I hope they don't arrest the tour guide. I won't be surprised, though."

Meagan Estelle Gillman pointed out:

"Heartbreaking. Even hiking is so dangerous."

Mpumalanga suspect shot down after business robbery

In a similar incident, Briefly News reported that four suspects who robbed a supermarket store in Sabie, Mpumalanga, were confronted by the police.

As the suspects were running away, one of the cops fired twice and fatally wounded one of the suspects while injuring the other. The other suspects were still at large.

