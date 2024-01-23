The notorious Cape Town drug kingpin, Fadwaan Murphy, was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment and was slapped with an R2 million fine

Murphy, otherwise known as "Vet", was convicted of 193 charges related to his criminal enterprise

South Africans believed that his prison sentence wouldn't last long and he would be roaming the streets soon

The infamous drug kingpin Fadwaan Murphy was given a taste of justice when he was handed down an 18-year sentence and was hit with a R2 million fine for running his drug empire.

Murphy's sentence was handed down to him in the Cape Town High Court on Friday, 19 January, and his ex-wife, Shafieka Murphy, was given 15 years imprisonment for managing his enterprise.

Drug lord given 18-year prison sentence

According to TimesLIVE, Murphy's criminal enterprise consisted of supplying the Cape flats with tik, making him an extremely wealthy and powerful man. He used his money to buy a luxurious house in Parklands and other properties in Worcester and Strand in the Western Cape. Murphy and his wife also used his legitimate company, Ulterior Trading Solutions, to launder his criminal gains.

Murphy was convicted of 112 counts of attempting to deal in drugs, one count of dealing in drugs and 72 counts of laundering money. State Prosecutor Aradhana Heeramun remarked that the pair ran their enterprise as if they were running a legitimate business while destroying countless lives in the Western Cape.

Netizens doubt he will remain imprisoned

South Africans on Facebook did not doubt that he would be released from prison soon.

Roland wagenaar joked:

"He will come out and be a minister."

Bojela Sncono said:

"He will be out very soon. Wow, MK, take over and fix this justice system of criminals."

Petrus Mzaefane Nage laughed.

"It's a joke of a sentence. That fine amount is pocket money for this guy. The judiciary failed dismally here. He can raise that amount while being held in police cells."

Joe Bliksem exclaimed:

"That means nothing. He will come out highly-ranked in the gang, doing business as usual."

Nhlanhla Womfana Mnisi added:

"Are there any other results of dealing in drugs other than greed for money and power?"

