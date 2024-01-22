Sinenjongo High School in Cape Town overcame obstacles to achieve a pass rate of 88.7%

The school also clinched 164 bachelor passes, and a handful of their pupils received distinctions

South Africans were proud of the school and sang its praises, lauding the pupils' grit and determination

Sinenjongo High School in Joe Slovo Park in Cape Town continued to soar high after receiving an 88.7% pass rate during the matric exams last year. The matric results were released last week on 19 January, and the country saw many learners walk away with honours.

Sinenjongo High School defeated the odds of poverty and students coming from crime-rife areas to come out tops.

Cape Town High School bags 164 bachelor's passes

According to eNCA, the school's top performers come from informal settlements with high crime rates. The learners themselves have no access to electricity and struggle with high levels of poverty. One of the pupils, Makanaka Muzuva, who had 7 distinctions, said she studied on her bed and had no desk. She could not apply for a bursary because she was not a South African citizen. The students remarked that they want to focus on doing well in university to provide a better life for their families.

Netizens are proud of the learners

South Africans on Facebook applauded the learners for their hard work and for bagging distinctions in their matric results.

Itu Sephiri said:

"Well done, Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, Nyanga and Samora."

Jasmine Graaf added:

"Fantastic. Well done."

Emma Vermeulen remarked:

"Well done, guys."

