Former University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng gave matriculants who recently graduated advice on how to apply

She shared advice on what matriculants who didn't pass well, didn't apply and were rejected to go to a website that helps students with placement for marks

South Africans praised her for the plug and wished she were the minister of education

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of social issues like education and heritage in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Netizens were wowed by Mamokgethi Phakeng's helpful tips on how to get space at a varsity. Images: @FabAcademic/Twitter and Peter Titmuss/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Source: UGC

The former vice-chancellor of the University of Cpe Town, Mamokgethi Phakeng, plugged matriculants who did not do well, those who were rejected and those who did not apply with helpful tips on how to get into a university.

She shared a platform that places students based on their marks and how they performed, and South Africans gave her flowers for her thoughtful video.

Professor Mamokgethi Phokeng plugs matric graduates

X, formerly Twitter user @MOSAMUSIQ, posted the video on their account. In the video, Phakeng gives students tips on how to get placement in universities. According to Phakeng, the advice was those who applied and were not accepted did not apply and had low marks. She spoke of the Central Application Clearing House, a website where the university can add their results and be matched with a university according to their matric marks. She said the platform starts taking applications on 26 January.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"It saves you time. You don't have to go to each university to queue up and see why they didn't take you or accept you," she said.

Watch the video here:

South Africans stan Phakeng's advice

Netizens were ecstatic that Phakeng gave matric students who passed after the matric results were released helpful advice.

Samaita Tutoring said:

"Knowledge is power. Thank you."

Khulu Masilela said:

"She should be the minister of education."

NOT YET UHURU wrote:

"Meanwhile, Blade is sharpening his talons for NSFAS money. Prof should be Higher Education Minister for life."

NGWATO added:

"Always dropping some knowledge and info."

Just Dee was grateful.

"Thank you."

Mamokgethi Phakeng inspires young people with courageous post

In another article, Briefly News reported that Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng went viral when she shared an inspirational post on LinkedIn.

Phakeng told young people about the importance of having courage and not being afraid of losing anything for what they stand for

Her message resonated with many South Africans, who lauded her words as inspirational and profound.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News