The students and staff at Aquadene Secondary School in Richards Bay hosted a special first assembly of the year

They celebrated their achievements in the matric results and welcomed their students back for 2024 while the life sciences teacher was celebrated on TikTok for achieving a 100% pass rate

While many lauded his teaching achievement, there were many ladies in the comments who couldn't stop complimenting his good looks

Mzansi celebrated a life sciences teacher's achievement while others thirsted over him. Source: TikTok/@aquadene_secondaryschool, Getty Images/Prostock-Studio

The school year has begun following a successful 2023 that saw South Africa celebrating an 82.9% pass rate.

Matric students across the country celebrated their achievements, with Mzansi expressing their pride.

Aquadene Secondary School in Richard's Bay spent their first assembly of the year celebrating their teachers, who worked tirelessly to assist students to achieve.

Eye-catching teacher spotted in video

The school posted a TikTok video announcing the pass rate for each subject, with life sciences achieving a 100% pass rate in his students' exams.

Mzansi swoons

The video quickly went viral, clocking over 200K views since it was posted. Many comments shared congratulations to the schoolteacher's hard work and the terrific pass rate, while others couldn't get over his good looks and shared some hilarious comments.

Manya is in love:

"I don't see a ring on your finger, my type."

Queen DK wrote:

"Me going back to school to do life sciences."

Shilavi had some questions that needed answers:

"Is the life sciences teacher married?"

Bongani shared his congrats to the teacher and students:

"Keep on doing great work. Congratulations to you and your students."

Nomthandazo is hooked:

"I need private lessons with life sciences."

Marcus salutes all teachers:

"It's about time the educators of these top students get recognised and rewarded for their excellence."

Qhawekazi fell for him:

"Even the educator is 100% cute."

Farah was inspired:

"This subject is not easy to get that percentage. The teacher and students did well, wow."

Lethu wanted back in:

"Can I write matric again, I need to learn life sciences."

