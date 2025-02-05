A British tourist on TikTok detailed his medical bill for a twisted ankle at a hospital in Cape Town

He explained in a video how much he paid for an X-ray, boot, crutches, and a brief consultation with the doctor

Mzansi netizens were stunned by the total with many claiming he got scammed because he's not a local

A British man opened up about his experience at a hospital in Cape Town. Image: @corderyfit

Source: TikTok

Ever get a medical bill that makes you do a double-take? A man from the UK did when he twisted his ankle and went to Life Kingsbury Hospital in Cape Town.

Man breaks down medical costs

The guy broke down the bill on social media. He explained that his X-ray set him back R1,370, while the boot and crutches cost R3,157.

He was charged a whopping R4,000 for a consultation to see the doctor for just “10 seconds." Totalling it all up, his bill came to R8,527.

An X-ray visual of a foot. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

Video gains traction on TikTok

The video with 230,000 views was shared on his TikTok page @corderyfit and sparked chatter among South African people.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Many viewers had a debate about healthcare expenses in SA, with some claiming the tourist bill was daylight robbery.

See some comments below:

@cleaner2000 said:

"You went private, the government hospital is R20."

@sivee_m stated:

"He charged you for 4 patients. 😂"

@monique_cloete mentioned:

"R4000 just to see the doctor for a consultation fee is insane! Does not sound right. The most I have paid for a consultation was R750. I do not think this is even a consultation cost for a specialist."

@AnnalienvanRooyen commented:

"R4,000 consultation fee. No way!"

@leeann posted:

"We need to see this bill because R4,000 is just crazy."

@clarissa shared:

"I'm South African and can confidently say you were ripped off. The emergency ward is R2000 for a consultation. X-ray of a foot is R600, not sure about the boot and crutches"

@Rahabe88 typed:

"I must never get sick in South Africa. 😭 Modimo R4k consultation. I must never get sick in SA I pray."

@_kaMabaso added:

"They gave you the accent special. 😌"

