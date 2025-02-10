A video captured the heartwarming moment when a woman arrived home in her brand new Suzuki Baleno to find her entire family and neighbours waiting to celebrate her achievement

The celebration, shared by one content creator, showed the community's spirit as they surrounded her with hugs, dances and cheers upon her arrival from the East London dealership

Netizens were moved by the beautiful display of community support, with many expressing how TikTok has become a platform for celebrating everyday wins and achievements

A woman shared a video showing what her community did when she brought her new car home.

A woman's first drive home in her new Suzuki Baleno turned into an impromptu street celebration when she found her family and neighbours waiting to welcome her. Content creator @gcobisasijama, known for her travel and family content, shared the touching moment on TikTok where she was greeted by an enthusiastic crowd outside her home.

The heartwarming video shows the moment she pulled up in her new vehicle, only to be surrounded by excited family members and neighbours who burst into celebratory dances and hugs. She captioned the video:

"POV: You went home for the first time with your new car and everyone was waiting for you at home. Even your neighbours and it was beautiful to watch."

Watch the TikTok video below.

Inside the Suzuki Baleno

The new Suzuki Baleno combines style with practicality, featuring a powerful yet efficient 1.5ℓ engine that delivers impressive fuel consumption from 5.4ℓ/100KM. The vehicle comes equipped with modern features including LED projector headlamps, a 9-inch infotainment system in the GLX model, and advanced safety features such as ABS with EBD function.

The Baleno also offers a comprehensive package of comfort and safety features, including a 360° view camera, automatic climate control, and keyless entry. Safety features include rear parking sensors, multiple airbags, and hill hold control, making it an ideal choice for those like @gcobisasijama's daily commuting.

A woman shared a video showing how her family and neighbours celebrated once she brought her new car home for the first time: Images: @gcobisasijama

Mzansi celebrates the milestone

@cornelm1 observed:

"Love it here kwaTikTok. People are winning every single day."

@Hayzelnozulu shared:

"The way I don't tell when I go home and not bcoz of witch craft but nje am forever "tadaaaaa" 😊 this is beautiful 🥺🥰"

@Sis Lhonty expressed:

"Everyday I see achievements on my second home TikTok, I'm happy for you stranger and safe kilos😃🙏💐"

@Lisa♥️ felt emotional:

"Why am I crying ke ngoku? Congratulations 🥰💖"

@Luh_Zondi🤎 celebrated:

"Beautiful to watch indeed 🥰 Congratulations nana 🥳🍾"

@Gcolo_a exclaimed:

"Neyibhazi🥺🥺♥️Wow you're blessed."

@Andy M stated:

Uyasililisa Gcobisa on a Sunday morning 🥹🥹🥹🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿. Oh you are loved sthandwa sam 😍😍😍, kukhanye in all you do ❤️.

