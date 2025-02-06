Global site navigation

“Push To Start Bling”: Woman Shows How She Made Her New Chery Tiggo Cross Her Own
by  Nerissa Naidoo 2 min read
  • A content creator shared how she personalized her new Chery Tiggo Cross with diamond accents, car accessories, and practical feminine touches
  • The video showcases her creative additions, from a blinged-out start button to organized compartments filled with essential items and car care products
  • South African social media users were inspired by her car customization, though some raised concerns about certain modifications potentially affecting functionality

A woman's post went viral.
One woman shared a video showing how she bedazzled her Cherry Tiggo. Images: @sphokuhle.n
Source: TikTok

A woman's creative approach to decorating her new vehicle has captured attention on TikTok. Content creator @sphokuhle.n documented the process of adding personal touches to her Chery Tiggo Cross, transforming it from a standard vehicle into a personalized space.

In the video, she customizes various parts of her car's interior, from adding diamond bling to the start button to hanging a cross on the rearview mirror. Her attention to detail extends to practical additions like bling cup holder mats, organized toiletries in the front compartment, and a dedicated cleaning kit including a plush feather duster for the dashboard.

Watch the TikTok video below.

The Tiggo advantage

The Chery Tiggo Cross, which recently launched in South Africa, starts at R399,900 and comes well-equipped with features like a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, and a 6-speaker Sony audio system.

The vehicle's 108 kW/210 Nm 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and generous interior space make it an attractive option in its segment.

A woman's post went viral.
A woman shared a video showing how she designed her car. The pst went viral. Images: @sphokuhle.n
Source: TikTok

Mzansi shared their thoughts

@Lee_glitter reminisced:

"Beautiful 😭😫kube nga dansa ngo 2019 yazi😭😭"

@Njabulo_Shongwe inquired:

"Where did you buy the car accessories?😭😭😭"

@Tshepiso_Mokoena helped:

"Shein, I've seen them."

@shantel_sunflower shared:

"I will celebrate other people's wins until it's my turn 💗🥰"

@Kgadi_Semenya noticed:

"I saw the Versace Dylan Purple and knew that my girl loves smelling amazing 🥵🥰"

@Rea_Mokolopo manifested:

"Doing this to my parent's car as a form of manifestation for mine."

@Mini_Zaddy admitted:

"Saw it on Facebook first & ran to tiktok🤣🥺❤️"

@K_bear warned:

"Those gems on your 'push to start' are gonna mess with your car. Mine wasn't starting and we found out it was the problem ❤️"

@Thabey shared:

"The sticker showing at the end is a must-have 🥺🥺"

