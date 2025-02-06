A content creator shared how she personalized her new Chery Tiggo Cross with diamond accents, car accessories, and practical feminine touches

The video showcases her creative additions, from a blinged-out start button to organized compartments filled with essential items and car care products

South African social media users were inspired by her car customization, though some raised concerns about certain modifications potentially affecting functionality

One woman shared a video showing how she bedazzled her Cherry Tiggo. Images: @sphokuhle.n

A woman's creative approach to decorating her new vehicle has captured attention on TikTok. Content creator @sphokuhle.n documented the process of adding personal touches to her Chery Tiggo Cross, transforming it from a standard vehicle into a personalized space.

In the video, she customizes various parts of her car's interior, from adding diamond bling to the start button to hanging a cross on the rearview mirror. Her attention to detail extends to practical additions like bling cup holder mats, organized toiletries in the front compartment, and a dedicated cleaning kit including a plush feather duster for the dashboard.

The Tiggo advantage

The Chery Tiggo Cross, which recently launched in South Africa, starts at R399,900 and comes well-equipped with features like a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, and a 6-speaker Sony audio system.

The vehicle's 108 kW/210 Nm 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and generous interior space make it an attractive option in its segment.

A woman shared a video showing how she designed her car. The pst went viral. Images: @sphokuhle.n

Mzansi shared their thoughts

@Lee_glitter reminisced:

"Beautiful 😭😫kube nga dansa ngo 2019 yazi😭😭"

@Njabulo_Shongwe inquired:

"Where did you buy the car accessories?😭😭😭"

@Tshepiso_Mokoena helped:

"Shein, I've seen them."

@shantel_sunflower shared:

"I will celebrate other people's wins until it's my turn 💗🥰"

@Kgadi_Semenya noticed:

"I saw the Versace Dylan Purple and knew that my girl loves smelling amazing 🥵🥰"

@Rea_Mokolopo manifested:

"Doing this to my parent's car as a form of manifestation for mine."

@Mini_Zaddy admitted:

"Saw it on Facebook first & ran to tiktok🤣🥺❤️"

@K_bear warned:

"Those gems on your 'push to start' are gonna mess with your car. Mine wasn't starting and we found out it was the problem ❤️"

@Thabey shared:

"The sticker showing at the end is a must-have 🥺🥺"

