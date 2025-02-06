A Hyundai dealership saleswoman shared a heartwarming video of her client, Mr Mkhize, receiving his new Suzuki with a special celebration

The special moment included a ceremonial key handover and family members joining to celebrate the milestone purchase

The achievement comes at a time when South Africa's economic outlook shows signs of recovery, with the manufacturing sector noting increased demand for vehicles

Source: TikTok

A car saleswoman's celebration of her client's new vehicle purchase has captured hearts on TikTok. Content creator @thandolwethumbhele, known for her car sales content at a local Hyundai dealership, shared the special moment Mr Mkhize received his new Suzuki.

The video shows the saleswoman dancing with her client before the ceremonial key handover, building anticipation for the big reveal. As the veil was lifted from the new Suzuki, family members gathered to celebrate the milestone, complete with champagne and commemorative gifts to mark the occasion. The post was captioned:

"What a lovely experience🥺🤝 Congratulations to Mr Mkhize on your new car🥳."

Watch the TikTok video below.

Making car ownership accessible

Recent economic data suggests a marginal uptick in South Africa's manufacturing sector, particularly in vehicle demand. The new Suzuki offers impressive features including a 1.2ℓ engine producing 60kW, advanced safety features, and modern conveniences like a touchscreen interface and keyless entry in select models.

Despite South Africa's challenging economic climate, with overall unemployment at 32.1%, the automotive sector has shown resilience, with manufacturing picking up marginally due to increased demand for vehicles.

Netizens react

@Mrs_Nyangiwe praised:

"Well done doll❤️"

@sino celebrated:

"Ntombazanee😍 🎉🎉 to many many more sales 🥂"

@phume applauded:

"Well done💐💯👏"

@vuyani56 commented:

"Wamuhle umusebenzi."

@uHlabisa cheered:

"Well Done 💯♥️🔆"

Source: Briefly News