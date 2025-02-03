A young South African from Pietermaritzburg lady surprised her father with a luxurious and beastly car

The dad could not help but express his joy at the lovely gift his daughter presented him unexpectedly

Social media users praised the woman for her good deed and commented on her now-viral TikTok

One Mzansi lady thought of making her father smile and planned a cute surprise that warmed many hearts.

A lady warmed Mzansi after surprising her father with a special gift. Image: @kufanelesibonge

Source: TikTok

The lady popped out to deliver great news to her father who expressed his utmost gratitude.

SA warmed by teary dad after lady gifts him with luxurious car

Most parents sacrifice their hopes and dreams to witness their children succeed in life and later receive a token of appreciation from them. One lady, Sibonge Shongwe honoured her dad with his dream gift.

Shongwe planned a lovely surprise at the dealership where she popped out in front of the car she bought for her father. The chap was amazed by the surreal moment and tried to take it all in.

He finally expressed his joy as tears rolled down his face. His gratitude warmed many hearts and gave his little princess a high.

The beautiful father-daughter moment was captured and posted on TikTok where it was well-received by 2 million viewers.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi warmed by lady gifting dad with brand-new car

Social media users gushed about the wholesome family moment and shared their thoughts in a thread of over 6.6K comments:

One hun was praised by Mzansi for honouring her dad. Image: @kufanelesibonge

Source: TikTok

@Ndumigh wrote:

“Present, loving and supportive dads deserve everything. We thank you on behalf of your dad.”

@Jeanever Thantsha shared:

“I also bought my dad a hisense phone for R900, I felt so happy.”

@Maps said:

“I’d buy my dad a lion so that it could eat him.”

@Girlie🦋❤️ manifested:

“One day it'll be me buying a car for my stepfather.”

@Mthandeni Msibi praised the dad:

“Wow, my physics teacher. My matric physics teacher Mr Shongwe. Legend amongst legend. Today I am where I am because of you. Thank you.”

@nosi wrote:

“I can't wait to do this for my mom.”

