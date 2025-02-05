“I Told Them I Will”: Gauteng Man Happily Swipes Card for New Vehicle in Video
- A South African man shared a TikTok video showing the method he used to buy his brand-new car
- While at the dealership, the fortunate man used his card to swipe and pay for the vehicle he had his eyes on
- Social media users congratulated the new car owner, while others wished for the same fortune in their lives
If you've got it, you might as well use it!
A local man took that to heart and swiped his way to a new set of wheels by using his bank card.
Man whips out card for new whip
Using the TikTok handle @tata_we_girls_88, a man shared a video on the social media platform showing app users how he paid cash via a bank card to purchase his new car from the dealership.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
@tata_we_girls_88's big buy had him and a woman dancing in front of his ride. He wrote in his post's caption:
"I told them I will swipe for a car one day!"
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi happy for new car owner
A few local members of the online community shared their congratulatory messages in the post's comment section.
@bhekyprincelatinn applauded the man and exclaimed:
"Wena, you are rich!"
@thabang.sammy.mas added in the comments:
"Congratulations are in order."
@user71900650314396 told interested app users:
"That is my wish, to buy it 'cash and carry.' If I start in June then by June next year I'll be good."
@katlego.hh humorously shared their plans if they found themselves in a similar situation:
"I would screenshot and print the SMS notification, then put it on the dining room wall."
A curious @iamscooby_rsa asked in the comment section:
"You can swipe for a car using SpeedPoint?"
The new car owner laughed and said:
"Yes, you can swipe, but it depends on the individual."
3 Other stories about buying cars
- In another story, Briefly News reported about a young woman who shared that she bought her first car at 22.
- Last year, a 17-year-old shared he bought his first car, leaving many social media users in disbelief while the young boy celebrated his amazing milestone.
- A young South African woman's joyful car-buying experience captured the hearts of many local online community members.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za