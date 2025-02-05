“I Told Them I Will”: Gauteng Man Happily Swipes Card for New Vehicle in Video

A South African man shared a TikTok video showing the method he used to buy his brand-new car

While at the dealership, the fortunate man used his card to swipe and pay for the vehicle he had his eyes on

Social media users congratulated the new car owner, while others wished for the same fortune in their lives

Instead of paying monthly instalments, a man swiped his card to buy his new car.

If you've got it, you might as well use it!

A local man took that to heart and swiped his way to a new set of wheels by using his bank card.

Man whips out card for new whip

Using the TikTok handle @tata_we_girls_88, a man shared a video on the social media platform showing app users how he paid cash via a bank card to purchase his new car from the dealership.

The man happily swiped his card to get his vehicle.

@tata_we_girls_88's big buy had him and a woman dancing in front of his ride. He wrote in his post's caption:

"I told them I will swipe for a car one day!"

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi happy for new car owner

A few local members of the online community shared their congratulatory messages in the post's comment section.

@bhekyprincelatinn applauded the man and exclaimed:

"Wena, you are rich!"

@thabang.sammy.mas added in the comments:

"Congratulations are in order."

@user71900650314396 told interested app users:

"That is my wish, to buy it 'cash and carry.' If I start in June then by June next year I'll be good."

@katlego.hh humorously shared their plans if they found themselves in a similar situation:

"I would screenshot and print the SMS notification, then put it on the dining room wall."

A curious @iamscooby_rsa asked in the comment section:

"You can swipe for a car using SpeedPoint?"

The new car owner laughed and said:

"Yes, you can swipe, but it depends on the individual."

