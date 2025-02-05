Global site navigation

“I Told Them I Will”: Gauteng Man Happily Swipes Card for New Vehicle in Video
"I Told Them I Will": Gauteng Man Happily Swipes Card for New Vehicle in Video

by  Jade Rhode 2 min read
  • A South African man shared a TikTok video showing the method he used to buy his brand-new car
  • While at the dealership, the fortunate man used his card to swipe and pay for the vehicle he had his eyes on
  • Social media users congratulated the new car owner, while others wished for the same fortune in their lives

A man swiped his card to buy a car.
Instead of paying monthly instalments, a man swiped his card to buy his new car. Images: @tata_we_girls_88
Source: TikTok

If you've got it, you might as well use it!

A local man took that to heart and swiped his way to a new set of wheels by using his bank card.

Man whips out card for new whip

Using the TikTok handle @tata_we_girls_88, a man shared a video on the social media platform showing app users how he paid cash via a bank card to purchase his new car from the dealership.

A man paying with a card.
The man happily swiped his card to get his vehicle. Image: Prostock-Studio
Source: Getty Images

@tata_we_girls_88's big buy had him and a woman dancing in front of his ride. He wrote in his post's caption:

"It's not over until God says so": Man in construction shows major glow-up

"I told them I will swipe for a car one day!"

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi happy for new car owner

A few local members of the online community shared their congratulatory messages in the post's comment section.

@bhekyprincelatinn applauded the man and exclaimed:

"Wena, you are rich!"

@thabang.sammy.mas added in the comments:

"Congratulations are in order."

@user71900650314396 told interested app users:

"That is my wish, to buy it 'cash and carry.' If I start in June then by June next year I'll be good."

@katlego.hh humorously shared their plans if they found themselves in a similar situation:

"I would screenshot and print the SMS notification, then put it on the dining room wall."

A curious @iamscooby_rsa asked in the comment section:

"You can swipe for a car using SpeedPoint?"

The new car owner laughed and said:

"Yes, you can swipe, but it depends on the individual."

"The taxi driver's life suits him": American man drives local taxi in Cape Town, SA entertained

