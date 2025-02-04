“It’s Not Over Until God Says So”: Man in Construction Shows Major Glow-Up

A local man working in construction took to his TikTok account to show people how his life improved

The man went from wearing broken pants at work to a uniform that had him smiling in the video

Many social media users loved the man's glow-up and shared positive messages in the comment section

A man working in construction showed how his life improved. Image: @raboijanejan0

Source: TikTok

Life is full of uplifting and challenging experiences that have the power to shape and transform a person's life. One local man shared his incredible glow-up and inspired online viewers.

Constructing a better life

Using the TikTok handle @raboijanejan0, a local man working in construction shared a video showing how his life had improved.

The man appeared to look dapper compared to how he presented himself at the beginning of the clip.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He also shared in his caption:

"It's not over until God says so."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

Internet reacts to man's glow-up

Many members of the online community shared positive messages after seeing how the man's life had changed for the better.

Internet users were happy to see a man's glow-up. Image: Xavier Lorenzo

Source: Getty Images

@eunice0282 added in the comment section:

"The true definition of 'look at God.'"

@leoketsamazebedi said to the public:

"This gave me hope."

A happy @keyrah06 stated:

"Another day of being happy for a stranger."

@khamu67 wrote to the man:

"We saw you struggling and now that you are here, we are happy for you."

@hlogi7506, who seemed to be motivated by the video, shared in the comments:

"I'm glad I saw this. I almost gave up."

@mmewamolemo was happy to see the man's glow-up and said to him:

"You are definitely living in your Isaiah 60:22 era. May God continue blessing you, dear stranger."

3 Other Briefly News stories about glow-ups

A woman had a few South Africans wanting to trade bodies with her after she showed her physical transformation.

Businesswoman and philanthropist Rachel Kolisi showed her skin glow-up and photos from her childhood while sharing her skincare routine.

An innovative man left social media buzzing after showing his taxi's glow-up. His inspiring journey motivated Mzansi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News