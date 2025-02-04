“It’s Not Over Until God Says So”: Man in Construction Shows Major Glow-Up
- A local man working in construction took to his TikTok account to show people how his life improved
- The man went from wearing broken pants at work to a uniform that had him smiling in the video
- Many social media users loved the man's glow-up and shared positive messages in the comment section
Life is full of uplifting and challenging experiences that have the power to shape and transform a person's life. One local man shared his incredible glow-up and inspired online viewers.
Constructing a better life
Using the TikTok handle @raboijanejan0, a local man working in construction shared a video showing how his life had improved.
The man appeared to look dapper compared to how he presented himself at the beginning of the clip.
He also shared in his caption:
"It's not over until God says so."
Take a look at the TikTok video below:
Internet reacts to man's glow-up
Many members of the online community shared positive messages after seeing how the man's life had changed for the better.
@eunice0282 added in the comment section:
"The true definition of 'look at God.'"
@leoketsamazebedi said to the public:
"This gave me hope."
A happy @keyrah06 stated:
"Another day of being happy for a stranger."
@khamu67 wrote to the man:
"We saw you struggling and now that you are here, we are happy for you."
@hlogi7506, who seemed to be motivated by the video, shared in the comments:
"I'm glad I saw this. I almost gave up."
@mmewamolemo was happy to see the man's glow-up and said to him:
"You are definitely living in your Isaiah 60:22 era. May God continue blessing you, dear stranger."
