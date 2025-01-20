Businesswoman Rachel Kolisi uploaded an Instagram video showing her skincare routine using Clarins products

The video also saw Rachel showing photos from her childhood and speaking to her younger self about her skin

Many social media users loved the video and stated that they could see the resemblance between Rachel and her daughter

Rachel Kolisi radiated as she showed her skin glow-up. Images: @rachelkolisi

For years, Rachel Kolisi has proudly shared her skin journey, inspiring many with her honesty and self-confidence. Recently, while showcasing the products she uses in her skincare routine, she also delighted fans with childhood photos highlighting her remarkable skin glow-up.

Rachel Kolisi shows skin journey

Taking to her Instagram account to promote Clarins products and speaking to her younger self while sharing baby photos, Rachel said:

"Dear Rachel, as much as you wish your skin stayed as fresh and youthful as it looks in these pictures from many, many years ago, unfortunately, life had some pretty wild surprises ahead for you, which didn't have a positive impact on your skin.

"Thankfully for us, we were introduced to Clarins a few years ago and have not turned back. It helps us look good and, in turn, feel good."

The mother-of-two also noted in her post's caption:

Today, I look in the mirror and feel confident, radiant, and proud of how far I’ve come. A huge part of this transformation has been thanks to Clarins."

Take a look at the Instagram post below:

About the skincare brand Clarins

Clarins, a French family-run beauty brand, opened its doors in the heart of Paris in 1954 by Jacques Courtin-Clarins and celebrated 70 years of existence in 2024.

Besides manufacturing and selling skincare, perfume and cosmetic products, Clarins also plays a significant role in the spa and well-being sector.

Mzansi reacts to throwback photos

While some social media users commented on Rachel's beauty and the products she chose, others couldn't help but point out the similarities between Rachel and her daughter Keziah.

Many online users saw the resemblance between little Keziah and Rachel. Image: @rachelkolisi

@i_am_misst23 wrote in the comments:

"I need to get me some Clarins. I hope they have an SPF for oily skin and acne."

@candsclarkvz shared some positivity:

"Such a natural beauty, Rachel!"

@thefolans, who also uses the products, shared:

"Yes! I've been on a Clarins journey since the summer and have seen a huge improvement, too. You look beautiful."

@stefeg79 loved the clip and stated:

"Twins with your daughter."

An astonished @ntems.m said:

"Oh my, Kezi looks just like baby Rachel."

@charnelpetersen told the public figure:

"I'm definitely seeing Keziah in you."

