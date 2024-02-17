Rachel Kolisi shared her go-to natural makeup routine on Instagram, using only four beauty products

The tutorial video shows the step-by-step process that quickly elevated Rachel's natural beauty

Fans praised the simplicity and effectiveness of Rachel's makeup tutorial for achieving a chic look

Rachel Kolisi plugged her fans with beauty products for an effortless makeup look. Image: @rachelkolisi

Rachel Kolisi, wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, captivated her Instagram followers by sharing her go-to natural makeup routine.

Rachel Kolisi uploads makeup video

She shared a short video on her account, showing her easy-to-follow makeup application.

Rachel demonstrated how to achieve a chic and minimal look using just four Clarins beauty products.

Rachel's effortless Parisian glam

For her date night in Paris, Rachel opted for a simple yet elegant makeup look. She used Clarins Beauty Flash Balm, Skin Illusion Velvet Foundation in shade 109C, Supra Lift and Curl Mascara, and Joli Rouge Lipstick for her face beat.

Watch the video below:

Fans rave about Rachel's makeup video

Fans of Rachel Kolisi were quick to praise her tutorial. They loved the minimalist approach to makeup. Many appreciated the simplicity of the routine and how it accentuated Rachel's natural features.

@_brendaharding_ said:

"Helps to be so frikkin gorgeous. ❤️"

@meganwpietersen posted:

"Pretty and love the flash balm hack."

@jen_fry_venter commented:

"Ja nee. It helps when you're so naturally pretty!"

@jillfitzpatrick63 wrote:

"Lovely. It’s so refreshing to see someone putting a little bit of make-up on rather than somebody putting on layers and layers, and looking like a completely different person at the end of it. "

@milly_galant wrote:

"Beautiful and a wonderful mother. ❤️"

@abbottkathryn shared:

"I love the mascara."

@lebogangmakatsisaaf added:

"Pretty girl I must say.❤️"

Siya and Rachel spread love on Valentine's Day

Recently, Briefly News reported that Springboks captain Siya and his wife, Rachel Kolisi, took time to wish everyone a happy Valentine's Day.

Siya took to his Instagram account and shared a cute clip. In the video, the duo is walking in cold weather in France. Rachel shared a few kind words, saying happy valentines to everyone and said that everyone should spread love far and wide.

