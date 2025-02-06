A South African travel agent shared how people could enjoy a week-long stay in Thailand for under R27 000

The woman told locals what the trip included and shared the vacation's itinerary, which included a visit to Big Buddha

Many travel enthusiasts loved the idea of an affordable vacation and shared their interest in the comments

A South African woman showed an affordable way to spend a week in Thailand. Images: Jitawat Chanpraneet / Getty Images, @zandile08 / TikTok

For some South Africans, 2025 will be the year of travelling and exploring different destinations without putting a hole in their pocket.

One woman generously shared a budget-friendly way to enjoy a vacation in Thailand, proving that a rich culture and stunning beaches don't have to come with a hefty price tag.

Affordable trip to Thailand

TikTokker @zandile08, who heads the travel agency Resident of the Sky, uploaded a video on the social media platform informing travel enthusiasts how they could vacation in Thailand for a week and stay in a five-star hotel.

Taking place from 22 to 29 October this year, the woman explained that the trip would cost R26 900 per person sharing. She also shared the itinerary for the week, which included some of the following:

Tour Big Buddha, Wat Chalong Temple, and Phuket Old Town.

Enjoy Yona Beach Club.

Visit Phi Phi Island.

The travel agent shared that the trip included return flight tickets, airport transfers, and more. Image: @residentsofthesky

The excited woman said to app users:

"Guys, let's go to Thailand."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Affordable trip intrigues SA

Hundreds of people on the internet expressed their interest in what they had seen on their For You Pages by flooding the comment section with questions and excitement about the overseas trip.

An excited @shaskesmal stated:

"This sounds promising."

@therealmrvee_sa humorously shared:

"I love this. My problem is that I am short of R26 500 and a partner."

@thandiwem_7, who could see themselves going on the trip, wrote in the comments:

"Okay, let me start my swimming lessons. I should be a pro by October."

@nommckay told the online community:

"Listen, I promised myself an international trip this year. This is a sign."

@zandile08 responded to the TikTokker:

"Don’t even think twice. I promise, travelling is so fun."

