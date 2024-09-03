“Greece in Pretoria”: Woman Shows Affordable Hidden Gem Under R800

A travel content creator showed people on TikTok the hidden gem she found in Pretoria, Gauteng

The beautiful holiday home cost travellers under R800 and mimicked the European country of Greece

A few members from the online community admired the accommodation's beauty in the comment section

A woman showed a hidden Greek-looking gem in Pretoria. Images: @experienceswithbree

Source: TikTok

Many dream of travelling overseas, but the high accommodation costs and plane tickets often keep these adventures out of reach. Fortunately, a woman showcased a hidden gem in Pretoria that transports visitors straight to Greece without leaving South Africa.

A Greek travel discovery

Using the handle @experienceswithbree on TikTok, a food, lifestyle, and travel content creator shared an affordable holiday home she saw on Airbnb.

She told app users:

"Experience magic. Greece in Pretoria."

The woman proceeded to show off the Greek Island Magic accommodation, where the price ranges between R680 and R790. She also noted that the place was perfect for solo travels, couples' or family vacations and work trips.

Watch the video below:

Interested holiday-goers wonder about hidden gem

While some TikTok users tagged people they thought the video would interest in the comment section, others shared their questions about the hidden gem.

@msfoke admired the getaway and wrote:

"It’s so beautiful. I’m definitely trying it."

@experienceswithbree responded to the comment, saying:

"You will definitely love it. It’s so peaceful and private."

@boitumelo.leso wondered aloud in the comment section:

"How many people do they accommodate? I want to host a party."

@noku6649 asked the content creator:

"Does it have swimming pools?"

The woman replied:

"When we went, they were working on it. Hopefully, by the time you book, they will be done."

@mamk_21 used one word to describe the place they saw:

"Gorgeous."

Affordable WC hidden gem sparks mixed reactions

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a video of a holiday home in a town outside Cape Town that received mixed reviews from some social media users.

Many were impressed by the price of the hidden gem, which they thought would have cost a fortune. Others were not keen on the holiday home's location and said it reminded them of horror movies.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News