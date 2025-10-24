A woman posted a video of her experience at Spur after going to the restaurant on her birthday

The lady was obviously disappointed when her waiter presented the expected birthday treat from Spur

People were thoroughly amused by the young lady who wanted the full birthday experience at Spur

A woman posted a TikTok video of her birthday experience. The clip captured the woman's disappointment when the waiter brought her a free birthday treat.

A TikTok video showed a woman being disappointed with her Spur birthday ice cream. Image: @kundawane

The video of the woman who went to Spur for the full birthday experience received thousands of likes. People commented on the TikTok post, and many related to the woman who wanted to take full advantage of Spur's free ice cream on birthdays.

In a TikTok video, @kundawane was clearly unimpressed when the Spur waiter brought her birthday ice cream without the sparkling candle. The woman was stunned after finding out that the Spur's birthday ice cream no longer comes with a candle. The waiter explained that they are only allowed to light the candle separately from the ice cream, and he lit it for the lady, who was initially disappointed.

Spur ice cream usually comes with a lit sparkler candle. Image: Janiecbros

South Africa upset by Spur change

Many people commented on the video, expressing their shared disappointment over not receiving the sparkling candle. Watch the video of the woman celebrating her birthday at Spur and read online users' comments below:

Xhantie related to the woman's obvious disappointment:

"The way I'd say take it back😭 It's supposed to come in the ice cream, already lit with the song!"

Lucius shared her experience with the sparkly candle:

"I once went, and a spark bounced off the table and got a little burnt 😭😭"

Pompe was concerned by the possible change:

"Is this real, guys? I'm planning on taking my toddler in a couple of days."

Thando S speculated about why Spur would stop bringing the candle

"Think about it… the starlight is made with non-edible material, and wena, you want that on your ice cream that you are going to eat? The same starlight that they hold with bare hands and sometimes balance it with their lips?"

N_L said:

"Next thing they will require our IDs to prove whether it's our birthday 😔and it won't be nice cause sometimes you just want it to be your birthday because you are sad."

Bokaa 🦋🤍 was amused by the lady's Spur experience:

"You were so disappointed 😂😂"

ma% remarked:

"Economic indicator 👀"

Natashiia claimed:

"Ma 1k a lapisa😭 apparently someone’s mom complained so they are giving us this"

