Woman at Spur Disappointed After Birthday Ice Cream Came Without Sparkler in TikTok Video
- A woman posted a video of her experience at Spur after going to the restaurant on her birthday
- The lady was obviously disappointed when her waiter presented the expected birthday treat from Spur
- People were thoroughly amused by the young lady who wanted the full birthday experience at Spur
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
A woman posted a TikTok video of her birthday experience. The clip captured the woman's disappointment when the waiter brought her a free birthday treat.
The video of the woman who went to Spur for the full birthday experience received thousands of likes. People commented on the TikTok post, and many related to the woman who wanted to take full advantage of Spur's free ice cream on birthdays.
In a TikTok video, @kundawane was clearly unimpressed when the Spur waiter brought her birthday ice cream without the sparkling candle. The woman was stunned after finding out that the Spur's birthday ice cream no longer comes with a candle. The waiter explained that they are only allowed to light the candle separately from the ice cream, and he lit it for the lady, who was initially disappointed.
ATTENTION: Tell What You Think About Briefly News and Join the Giveaway. Free Access to a Copywriting Course Awaits!
South Africa upset by Spur change
Many people commented on the video, expressing their shared disappointment over not receiving the sparkling candle. Watch the video of the woman celebrating her birthday at Spur and read online users' comments below:
Xhantie related to the woman's obvious disappointment:
"The way I'd say take it back😭 It's supposed to come in the ice cream, already lit with the song!"
Lucius shared her experience with the sparkly candle:
"I once went, and a spark bounced off the table and got a little burnt 😭😭"
Pompe was concerned by the possible change:
"Is this real, guys? I'm planning on taking my toddler in a couple of days."
Thando S speculated about why Spur would stop bringing the candle
"Think about it… the starlight is made with non-edible material, and wena, you want that on your ice cream that you are going to eat? The same starlight that they hold with bare hands and sometimes balance it with their lips?"
Johannesburg woman plugs South Africa with new store filled with affordable household items in TikTok video
N_L said:
"Next thing they will require our IDs to prove whether it's our birthday 😔and it won't be nice cause sometimes you just want it to be your birthday because you are sad."
Bokaa 🦋🤍 was amused by the lady's Spur experience:
"You were so disappointed 😂😂"
ma% remarked:
"Economic indicator 👀"
Natashiia claimed:
"Ma 1k a lapisa😭 apparently someone’s mom complained so they are giving us this"
Other Briefly News stories about Spur
- A little boy left people amused after showing the face painting he got at Spur when he wanted to look like the Hulk
- A grown woman and her friends decided to go to Spur to celebrate her birthday as she wanted to get in touch with her inner child.
- South Africans were amused by a little girl who was delighted to dance during her birthday song at Spur.
- People were touched by a gogo who genuinely appreciated all the attention she got while celebrating her birthday at Spur in a TikTok video.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za