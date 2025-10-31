A Cape Town content creator showed the most dangerous townships in South Africa based on murder statistics

The clip lists townships with the highest murder rates in 2025, starting at over 300 murders

Social media users noticed a pattern as people pointed out that most are in the Western Cape

A Cape Town content creator started a major discussion online after sharing crime statistics. Brother L, who usually shares interesting content on current affairs and awareness topics on his Facebook page, posted a video on 30 October 2025.

In the clip, he shows the most dangerous townships in South Africa based on how many murders happened in each area. The post went viral, getting over 1,000 comments and more than 6,000 reactions.

The video shows scenes of different townships in South Africa and the danger level based on murder statistics. Here's what each township's information shows about the murders that took place in 2025 so far: Nyanga was the highest with 300 murders, Khayelitsha came in second with 280 murders and Mitchells Plain with 220 murders. Delft came in fourth with 210 murders and Inanda in KwaZulu-Natal with over 190 murders. Gugulethu had 180 murders, Manenberg was in the sixth place with 160 murders so far, Hanover Park with 150 murders and lastly, Umlazi with 140 murders.

Netizens react to the dangerous townships list

Facebook users flooded the comments section with their observations:

@Duba Ka Mthimkhulu Wesibini said:

"There's a pattern. The majority are in the Cape Flats."

@Erin Thomas added:

"They could've just said Cape Town at this point."

@Sean Breach shared:

"Worked all those townships in the 80s. With the R.D.F. security services, nothing changes."

@Avril Classen commented:

"Let's make SA great again."

@Kuiina Kangootui said:

"The song in the background, 😭😭💔It still feels like yesterday, will always have you in my heart, 🇳🇦🇳🇦🇳🇦."

@Oliver Senne noted:

"Mostly in the Western Cape😳😳😳."

The crime statistics in South Africa

The Cape Town man shared the video on his Facebook page @BrotherL, where he regularly posts content about current affairs. The statistics he provided showed serious crime concerns in certain areas of South Africa.

The gentleman did not verify or provide the source of the statistics shown in the video; however, according to Business Tech, stats from SAPS showed that crime dipped a little in South Africa in early 2023, but the numbers were still very high. Most crimes happened in Gauteng, followed by the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. KZN saw the biggest rise compared to the previous year. Cape Town’s CBD came out as the most dangerous area, followed by Johannesburg and Durban CBDs. Roodepoort also showed a big jump in crime, increasing by almost 45% over the year.

While the stats showed some improvement, the overall situation still painted a worrying picture, especially in busy metro hubs where crime remained a daily reality.

