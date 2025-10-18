Community members in Diazville, Saldanha Bay, took matters into their own hands to curb the rising crime

Residents of Diazville in Saldanha Bay have implemented an informal curfew in an effort to curb the growing crime in their community.

Residents of Diazville in Saldanha Bay have implemented an informal curfew. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

What did the residents say?

At a community meeting, residents resolved that anyone found outdoors after 7 pm would face punishment. A community member said that more murders will occur if the community does not do something about it. The resident said that she lost two family members in a short period of time.

Residents stated that some areas are a no-go at night. A community member serving on the police forum said that they are patrolling on foot, but they are feeling unsafe. The CPF said that they do not want people to take matters into their own hands. It stated that people should rather inform them so that they can pass the information to the police.

The CPF said that sometimes the community acts against the police during raids in the area. The South African police noted that it is unlawful to impose a curfew without government approval. Community members should instead work with local authorities to address crime. SAPS said that patrols have been increased in the areas and that the municipality implemented several safety measures.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the curfew.

Artemis Ruth said:

"Should be done all over SA. What the hell are you doing 3 am in a neighborhood that you don't stay inI miss those yellow custard blikkies we grew up with "laai hom."

Dumisani Sithole said:

"But thats holding citizens under siege."

Brian's Page said:

"Make life difficult for everyone instead of doing their job. Useless cops."

Sandran Helen said:

"Should be done in all high crime areas."

Stories about community action

A quiet morning in Daveyton’s Chris Hani section turned into a scene of horror when enraged residents killed an ex-convict, Mandisizwe Mbadaman, after he allegedly fatally stabbed a local man, Pitor Mancisa. The double tragedy has again highlighted growing tensions between communities and violent offenders, as well as long-standing frustrations with what residents describe as slow police and emergency responses.

Four people were killed in a bloody mob justice after Lenasia community members rounded up six men accused of being criminals. Two others are fighting for their lives in hospital following the attack at Nana's Farm informal settlement, south of Johannesburg. Gauteng police arrested 12 residents in the aftermath for their alleged involvement in burning the men alive in an act of vigilantism.

The former sub-regional secretary of the ANC in KwaDukuza, Mlekeleli Gcabashe, is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly assaulting his wife with a hammer during a domestic dispute. The community reportedly took matters into their own hands and assaulted the manager of the disaster department of KwaDukuza local municipality. It is alleged that Gcabashe was severely beaten and saved by the arrival of the police.

Limpopo mob burns suspected criminal to death

In another article, Briefly News reported that A suspected criminal was burnt to death by a mob in Manavhela village, Vuwani, Limpopo, following allegations of assault and murder.

It is believed the suspect had assaulted two women, one of whom died a week earlier due to her injuries.

