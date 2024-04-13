A suspected criminal was burnt to death by a mob in Manavhela village, Vuwani, Limpopo, following allegations of rape and murder

It is believed the suspect had raped two women, one of whom died a week earlier due to her injuries

Police have now launched a murder investigation into the alleged criminal who was burned to death by the community

A Limpopo mob burnt a suspected criminal to death after the man was allegedly linked to murder and rape. Images: Peter Titmus.

Images: Peter Titmus.

In Manavhela village, Limpopo, a suspected criminal was killed by a mob after allegedly raping two women and killing one of them a week earlier.

Mob justice in Limpopo

According to the SABC, investigations are ongoing to determine the incident's circumstances and the victim's identity.

Police have cautioned against vigilante actions, emphasising the importance of legal processes.

Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, the provincial commissioner of Limpopo, condemned the violence and highlighted to the police in Limpo the need for justice to prevail through lawful means.

Mzansi weigh in

People throughout the country have weighed in on community members, taking matters into their own hands. Many say their actions are justified, while others say they are innocent until proven guilty.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Bongani Mgubela shared:

"Who can blame the communities for taking the law into their own hands? Crime is getting out of hand."

@Steve FX said:

"Sometimes the police are doing their work, but the judge and the lawyers can be the enemy of the people."

@Mpho Ronny explained:

"Some families know very well how their children are, but they don't act until mob justice makes a decision."

@Thomas D L Chetty commented:

"Government failed its people; this is a lawless country; communities must do whatever it takes to secure and safeguard what's rightfully theirs."

@Zwide Ka Nxumalo expressed:

"Well done; ppl are tired of poor service from the police."

@Mkhomazi Mkhomazi said:

"Good work by the community."

Community members turn to mob justice

