Former Zimbabwe cricket captain Sean Williams has brought his international career to a close after entering a rehabilitation programme for drug addiction, the Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) board has confirmed.

Sean Williams’ Zimbabwe Career Ends as He Enters Drug Rehabilitation

The 39-year-old all-rounder, who has been a mainstay in Zimbabwe’s side for more than two decades, will no longer be considered for national selection.

Williams, who has amassed nearly 9,000 runs and taken over 150 wickets across all formats, withdrew from the T20 squad ahead of the World Cup Africa Qualifier in Harare in September. During an internal investigation into his sudden absence, Williams disclosed his ongoing struggles with substance abuse and voluntarily sought treatment.

Disciplinary Concerns and Professional Standards

In a statement, Zimbabwe Cricket highlighted a history of disciplinary issues and repeated unavailability, which has affected team preparations and overall performance. The board emphasised that all contracted players are expected to uphold the highest professional and ethical standards, including adherence to team protocols and anti-doping regulations.

“While we commend Sean for taking the important step of seeking rehabilitation, his withdrawal under circumstances that could involve testing raises serious concerns about professional conduct,” ZC stated. The board further noted that it would not be feasible to renew his national contract when it expires on 31 December.

A Lasting Legacy in Zimbabwean Cricket

Despite the challenges, Zimbabwe Cricket acknowledged Williams’ monumental contribution to the sport in the country.

“He has played a pivotal role in some of the most significant moments in our recent cricketing history, leaving a lasting legacy on and off the field,” the board said.

ZC extended its support to Williams in his recovery journey, wishing him strength and success in his future endeavours. His retirement marks the end of an era for Zimbabwe cricket, with fans and teammates alike remembering his impact on the game over two decades.

