Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has expressed complete confidence in his entire squad, insisting that every player is capable of earning a place in the starting lineup.

With 35 players in the current first-team setup, including four goalkeepers, Ouaddou acknowledged the challenge of managing such a large group in his debut season at the club. The Moroccan tactician admitted that this depth has naturally led to questions about his selection choices, but he maintained that the competition for places keeps the squad motivated and ready to perform when called upon.

Ouaddou emphasised his belief in every member of his squad, highlighting that player rotation has been key to his approach this season. He explained that with Pirates competing in multiple tournaments, maintaining freshness and balance is vital to sustaining performance levels.

The Moroccan coach noted that he deliberately gave opportunities to several players in their clash against Sundowns, stressing the importance of managing workloads as the team plays high-intensity matches every three days.

He added that his role extends beyond coaching — as an educator, he aims to protect his players’ physical wellbeing throughout the campaign. Ouaddou insisted that trust is essential in building a winning team, saying that while matches can be won with 11 players, titles are only achieved through collective belief and contribution from the entire squad.

He praised the current mentality within the group, describing it as strong and unified, and urged his players to maintain that spirit as the season progresses.

Source: Briefly News