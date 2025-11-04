Itumeleng Khune revealed an impressive multimillion-rand property portfolio built during his playing career

The Kaizer Chiefs legend encouraged footballers to prioritise financial planning and invest early for long-term security

Since leaving Chiefs, Khune has expanded his ventures into sports analysis and the construction industry

Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune revealed over the weekend that he began investing in property during his rookie season and now owns eight fully paid-off properties with title deeds.

Goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, no longer with Kaizer Chiefs, owns a sleek home in Johannesburg purchased in 2018. Image: Carl Fourie

Source: Twitter

Speaking at the launch of Touchline magazine in Gaborone in the presence of his wife, Sphelele, he disclosed that he purchased a R4 million mansion in Johannesburg back in 2018 and has since built a substantial property portfolio.

He urged current footballers not to leave financial planning until it was too late, emphasising that his early focus on the future helped secure his long-term stability.

Beyond the pitch: Planning for life after football

Khune, 38, said retirement isn’t something athletes necessarily plan for; “it happens,” and that this reality should drive younger players to act now. He advised diversifying investments beyond real estate and taking advantage of digital resources to research emerging trends and opportunities.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

As he transitions from his playing days, having not played professionally since his contract with the Chiefs was not renewed at the end of the 2023/24 season, he has moved into a role as a football analyst for the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and launched a venture in the construction industry.

Khune’s journey highlights a model increasingly seen among top South African athletes: turning their sport earnings into long-term assets rather than short-term consumption.

The fact that he owns multiple properties outright affords him financial freedom and resilience against the unpredictability of sporting careers, a key lesson for professionals in high-risk, short-duration fields such as elite sport.

Other South African football stars who own property

Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Andile Jali, Player of the Season for 2021/22, owns a luxurious double-storey home in the Eastern Cape valued at R17 million. The house features a black and silver interior with floor-to-ceiling mirrors, combining modern style with natural surroundings.

The property includes a peaceful outdoor area with a duck pond, where Jali reportedly exercises, applying the same discipline off the field as he does on it.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Andile Jali, Player of the Season for 2021/22, owns a luxurious double-storey home in the Eastern Cape valued at R17 million. Image: @andile_jali15

Source: Facebook

Ex-Orlando Pirates midfielder Thandani Ntshumayelo is constructing a multimillion-rand mansion in an undisclosed location. Though still unfinished, the house is already attracting attention for its grand design, expansive views, and luxury features.

Known for his hardworking nature, Ntshumayelo’s new home represents his financial success and long-term plans beyond football.

Bafana Bafana legend Siphiwe Tshabalala owns a mansion in Johannesburg. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Retired Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana star Siphiwe Tshabalala lives in a modern double-storey mansion with large glass walls that fill the interior with natural light. The home includes high ceilings, designer lighting, and sleek finishes.

Outside, there is a swimming pool, a manicured lawn, and a trampoline for family activities. Tshabalala keeps a low profile, treating his home as a peaceful sanctuary rather than a place for show.

Bobby Motaung’s lifestyle: R3.9 million home

Briefly News previously reported that Bobby Motaung, son of Kaizer Chiefs founder Kaizer Motaung, owns a luxurious home in Johannesburg’s prestigious Houghton Estate, bought in 2005 for R3.9 million.

Known for his low-profile lifestyle, the longtime Kaizer Chiefs executive has been spotted driving high-end vehicles like a Bentley Continental GT and BMW M5, reflecting his stature in South African football and business.

Source: Briefly News