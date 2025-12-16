A Mzansi woman living abroad documented a moment that felt futuristic, showing how everyday life in another country can look worlds apart from home

The clip highlighted how advanced technology has blended into daily routines elsewhere, making something extraordinary feel surprisingly normal

For many viewers, the video sparked curiosity and reflection about innovation, progress and how close the future actually is

A brief ride offered a surprising window into the future, showing that what feels distant to some is already an everyday reality in other parts of the world.

TikTok user @leratomaape posted a video on 25 October 2025 documenting her experience using a driverless taxi while living in China. In the clip, she showed how she requested a taxi during her lunch break, only for a fully autonomous vehicle to arrive with no driver behind the wheel. She filmed her reaction during the ride, visibly shocked and impressed by the advanced technology. The video captured her journey through the city and her first-hand encounter with driverless transport.

Living abroad, Lerato often shares content highlighting cultural and technological differences between South Africa and China. In this video, she explained that she had wanted to try the driverless taxis for a long time, but fear had held her back. The experience marked a moment where curiosity outweighed hesitation, allowing her to experience what many consider a glimpse into the future of transportation.

Future transport technology in China

User @leratomaape’s video gained attention because autonomous vehicles still feel futuristic to many South Africans. Seeing a fellow South African casually hopping into a driverless taxi made the technology feel more real and accessible. The contrast between everyday life in China and transport systems back home added to the fascination.

Viewers expressed amazement and curiosity, with many reflecting on how far technology has advanced and how different everyday life can look in other parts of the world. The clip sparked conversations about innovation, safety and how close the future really is.

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Sox wrote:

“My trust issues won’t allow me. 😂”

Fashion Crib wrote:

“Am too black to understand to be driven by nobody.”

Keamogetswe wrote:

“This would be so safe for women in South Africa!”

Thee_CMphoza wrote:

“Imagine what the Taxi Association would do to these cars here in South Africa. 😞😂”

Ma-Phungula wrote:

“Knowing myself, I’d greet. 😭😭”

Lindy Muhle wrote:

“Thank you for posting this. I’ve never seen anything like this in my entire life. 😭”

Pelow wrote:

“I would be the last one in the world to use it. 😂”

