Global site navigation

“Turning Grief Into Style”: Young Man Revamps Late Brother’s Room
Family and Relationships

“Turning Grief Into Style”: Young Man Revamps Late Brother’s Room

by  Gloria Masia
3 min read
  • A young man transformed his late brother’s room into a heartfelt, stylish tribute, combining interior design and emotional storytelling
  • The project highlights the personal and financial dedication involved in renovating a meaningful space while turning grief into inspiration
  • The video quickly gained traction, with audiences connecting to the emotional journey, commenting on the beauty of the tribute

PAY ATTENTION: Share Your Story on Briefly TV Life. Become Our Next Guest. Apply Now!

This renovation shows how interior design can be a powerful way to process emotions, share love, and create spaces that tell a story beyond decoration.

The image on the right showed a man smiling
The picture showed Yonela looking into the camera with his headphones. Image: @yonela_catingana
Source: TikTok

On 5 December 2025, TikTok user and content creator @yonela_catingana posted a heartfelt video documenting the makeover of his late brother Mlulami’s room. He painted and renovated the space, explaining that he had saved money throughout the year to transform it into a tribute. The project, titled Project Mlulami, was meant to honour his brother’s memory while giving the room new life. The video included the full transformation process, showing a humble room upgraded with care and thoughtfulness.

Read also

A video showed a man battling permanent marker on his Volkswagen GTI, with netizens offering advice

The room makeover offered more than aesthetic appeal; it represented healing and remembrance. Yonela explained that the renovation was a personal project to commemorate his brother, combining interior design creativity with emotional closure. Viewers gained inspiration from the dedication and care put into making the room both functional and meaningful. The video also highlighted the importance of creating spaces that tell a personal story, blending memory and style.

Room makeover honours lost brother

The post by content creator @yonela_catingana gained viral traction as audiences connected with the emotional and practical aspects of the project. Comments poured in, offering support and admiration for the thoughtful tribute. Many shared their own experiences renovating spaces to honour loved ones, making the video highly relatable to families navigating loss while preserving cherished memories.

ATTENTION: Tell What You Think About Briefly News and Join the Giveaway. Free Access to a Copywriting Course Awaits!

The makeover left Mzansi viewers inspired and reflective, more especially since the man did it for his late brother. Many praised Yonela’s initiative, noting the emotional depth of transforming a personal space into a lasting memory. The combination of creativity, devotion, and cultural resonance made the video a compelling story for South African audiences.

The visual on the right showed how the look currently looks like after the revamp
The picture on the left showed the before of the room. Image: @yonela_catingana
Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Innocent wrote:

“Which colours did you mix to come up with that paint colour.”

Dineo wrote:

“I really like the colour.”

ROSKRUGE wrote:

Read also

A TikTok video showed how a South African family sold all their belongings to live in a tent

“Patiently waiting for part 2.”

Nkurh wrote:

“I know your brother is proud of you.”

Bandile_M wrote:

“How did you come up with that colour?”

Kirk wrote:

“Watching from the US.”

Butterfly wrote:

“So much to watch for when I was away.”

Angel Mokumo wrote:

“I’m so proud of you stranger.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories related to makeovers

ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Gloria Masia avatar

Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za

Hot:
Karen carney Sue aikens Ali siddiq Peach van pletzen