A South African woman taught Swedish clubbers how to dance to Gqom music at a club in Stockholm

The video showed people of all ages following her moves and enjoying the South African beats

Mzansi loved seeing SA music taking over internationally, with many asking for the song name

A woman holding up her hair with her hands. Images: @marimangcobo

Source: TikTok

On 1 December 2025, content creator @marimangcobo lit up a Swedish club when she got an entire crowd moving to Gqom music. The South African woman stood on a small stage at Underbron in Stockholm, leading dozens of Swedish clubbers through dance moves as the infectious beats filled the room. People of all ages surrounded the stage, watching closely and copying her every move as she guided them through the rhythm.

The energy in the club was electric as the crowd tried to keep up with the South African beats. @marimangcobo shared the moment with the caption:

"Got the whole club dancing Gqom in Sweden, Stockholm. Thank you, VSBVD at Underbron."

You could see both young and old in the mix, all of them paying attention and enjoying themselves as she led the dance floor.

The video quickly went viral, getting over 13,000 reactions and hundreds of comments. South Africans were thrilled to see their music making waves abroad, with many people wanting to know the name of the song playing in the background.

South Africa has become known for its musical exports, from Amapiano to Gqom, and lately, these genres have been catching fire globally. People who don't even understand the lyrics are dancing to SA music, proving that the beats speak a universal language.

According to Wikipedia, Gqom came up in the early 2010s from Durban and was pioneered by producers like DJ Lag, Rudeboyz and Distruction Boyz. The genre is known for its minimal, raw and repetitive sound with heavy bass. The word itself comes from Zulu click consonants, meaning "hitting drum" or "bang," which perfectly describes the sound. The country's sound is reaching dance floors across the world, with international crowds eager to learn the moves and feel the vibe.

Mzansi reacts to Gqom in Sweden

South Africans flooded the comment section with pride and excitement on TikToker @marimangcobo's clip:

@msizimbambo gushed:

"Washaaaa🔥🔥🔥"

@mzwandilemdledle asked:

"Nam Gqom guys, please."

@zenani celebrated:

"Gqomu to the world 🔥🔥🙌🏾"

@mindlo told the video creator:

"🔥🔥 We know you have our bac,k and we have yours 🔥"

@jacacandice joked:

"Must be AI😭😂😂"

@khaya99 wanted to know:

"Track title? 🔥"

@na shared:

"Ngcoboh 🔥🔥🔥Fuzelihle 🔥🔥🔥"

Watch the TikTok clip below:

