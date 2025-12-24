An Arab woman living in Dubai shared her experience attending Amapiano concerts over the weekend

SA artists, including Ego Slimflow, Boohle and Masterpiece, performed in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

The woman asked Mzansi for a big favour because she feels like she belongs in South Africa

An Arab woman living in Dubai has fallen head over heels for South African music after attending Amapiano concerts in the United Arab Emirates. The video shared on her TikTok page @amadianoo on 3 November 2025 showed the woman sitting in front of huge skyscrapers while sharing her love for SA artists and the genre. She shared that she had attended events where South African Amapiano musicians performed in Dubai and Abu Dhabi over the weekend, and the experience left her wanting to move to Mzansi.

In the video, the woman had two questions for South Africans. Her first question was whether people in SA ever sleep, and the second was whether someone could adopt her so she could live in South Africa. She explained that they had South African Amapiano artists who came for two days in a row to Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The lineup included Ego Slimflow, Boohle, Masterpiece, Khalil Harrison and Mr Pilato. The woman was blown away by the energy and vibe at the performances. She said someone needs to adopt her and take her to South Africa because she loves it there and feels like she belongs. She ended by saying South Africa has incredible vibes.

The video went viral and got over 70,000 reactions and thousands of comments. People answered her question about whether South Africans sleep, with many sharing funny responses about their weekend celebrations and party habits. Others welcomed her warmly and even suggested South African names for her.

SA reacts to Amapiano love

Netizens shared their thoughts on the video on TikToker @amadianoo's page:

@issufo999 had a proposal and said:

"Just come to South Africa and get married."

@thabiso_kay explained the party culture:

"The party must continue until you have to go to work🤣🤣🤣"

@dj_ford_st answered her question:

"We only sleep during the week. From Friday to Sunday, we don't sleep 😅"

@infinity_group talked about the festive season:

"December is around the corner. We don't sleep 24/7, we will meet our family members around January 😂🤣😆"

@stellaqii felt proud and commented:

"I'm proud of my people, AMAPIANO TO THE WORLD!!!🥺"

@anupam_gcaleka_thespian offered:

"Thembeka, I'm adopting you, Mntase. You're gonna be my daughter... I'm warning you, though, I'm broke😭but we will figure it out together."

@lindy_sa gave her a South African name:

"I'm following you, hun. From today your name is Mbali (flower)❤️"

@portia_n wrote:

"Whoooo! We love you, girly, in South Africa. We also adopted Chris Brown, and his name is Jabulani, and your name is Thembeka😂😂🥰"

