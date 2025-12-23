A Western Cape woman shared a video of herself and her mum flying to Johannesburg for Christmas shopping

The pair visited stores like Zara and Guess at Sandton City and ended up with bags full of items

South Africans questioned why they flew to Joburg when the same stores exist in the Western Cape

A young woman from the Western Cape. Images: @gabriella_ioannoy

Source: TikTok

A mother and daughter from the Western Cape have got South Africans talking after they flew to Johannesburg just to do some Christmas shopping. The video shared by @gabriella_ioannoy on 20 December 2025 showed the pair's shopping trip to Sandton City, where they visited several stores to buy gifts for themselves and their family. The young woman explained in the video that they made an impulsive decision to fly to Jozi, even though it's not the place to be in December, but definitely necessary.

The video showed them driving to Sandton and taking pictures in an elevator before heading to their first stop at Guess. The young woman was excited about finding cute bikinis and stunning beach dresses. They then went to Zara. She said she was in her own little world and even made a separate video about the sets she found because they were too cute not to share.

The pair stopped at Browns jewellery store to try to fix her necklace chain, but the staff said they would have to cut it. They also visited a chocolate shop before heading back. At the end of the video, the young woman told the camera:

"I think we did amazing," while sitting in a car.

Her mum gave a sharp comment, which led to the young lady revealing that they would have to be back the next day.

The video went viral and got almost 1,000 reactions as people shared their thoughts on the luxury lifestyle. Many viewers loved seeing the mother-daughter bond and their shopping experience, but others questioned why they would fly all the way to Johannesburg when the same stores are available in the Western Cape.

A snap of Sandton in Johannesburg. Images: @gabriella_ioannoy

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to shopping trip

Netizens shared their thoughts on the shopping video on TikToker @gabriella_ioannoy's page:

@cait was confused and asked:

"What do you mean Joburg is not the place to be?"

@themetastylist pointed out:

"Girl, y'all went all the way to Jozi to shop at Zara and Guess..."

@salmaaaaaaaaaaa had a question and said:

"Why, whenever I go to Zara, I never see these cute clothes?"

@barbsie_m was curious and asked:

"Which Zara store do you prefer, the Jhb one or the CPT one?"

@ronald_reagan made a fair point and commented:

"What is the point of going shopping if you don't go for yourself?"

@ɪᴍᴀɴ loved the mum's energy and wrote:

"Your mum is such a vibeeee😂"

@whoisℭ𝔥𝔯𝔦𝔰𝔱𝔶16 enjoyed the content and said:

"Amazing vlog for real, love mum's outfit and yours 😍"

@asher wanted to join them and joked:

"Do y'all have space for an extra sibling?😁"

Watch the TikTok clip below:

More luxury spenders in SA

Briefly News recently reported on a Cape Town woman who spent R15,000 on a custom-made wig.

recently reported on a Cape Town woman who spent R15,000 on a custom-made wig. Former Yizo Yizo star Zola 7 celebrated buying himself a brand-new luxury BMW vehicle from the dealership, and the moment touched hearts.

A Western Cape housewife shared her Louis Vuitton shopping experience where she and her husband enjoyed free cocktails throughout the evening.

Source: Briefly News