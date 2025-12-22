A Western Cape content creator shared a video of herself and her husband at a Louis Vuitton shopping event

The couple enjoyed free cocktails and bubbly throughout the evening as they browsed the latest collections

South Africans reacted to the luxury shopping experience, with some praising the lifestyle and others questioning the spending

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A woman from the Western Cape taking selfies. Images: @thelazyhousewife1

Source: TikTok

A woman from the Western Cape who posts lifestyle, travel, self-care and food content has got South Africans talking after sharing her luxury shopping experience at Louis Vuitton. The video was shared on her TikTok page @thelazyhousewife1 on 29 November 2025. The woman took her followers along for an exclusive evening of cocktails and designer shopping with her husband.

The video started with the woman explaining that she and her husband were invited to Louis Vuitton for a special event. She said she loves attending these gatherings because she gets to see the latest collections and meet people from different industries. The woman started with a margarita while her husband chose champagne. They browsed through the store, with her husband picking out a new keychain for his car. She pointed out sneakers from the Pharrell collection that she found gorgeous.

The couple continued shopping as staff kept refilling their drinks. The husband tried on shorts that came with a matching T-shirt, and the woman enjoyed wagyu beef with mashed potatoes. She encouraged her husband to try on sneakers and suggested he get another bag since he always puts his things in her handbags. The woman moved to the women's section and switched from margaritas to champagne.

She looked at necklaces and sandals but didn't find anything new that caught her eye. She tried on white sneakers and hoped to find a specific handbag that wasn't available, though staff showed her a python option instead. The couple received German Christmas ornaments as gifts and made several purchases that took a long time to wrap.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A Louis Vuitton store in the Western Cape. Images: @thelazyhousewife1

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to luxury shopping experience

Netizens shared their thoughts on TikToker @thelazyhousewife1's video:

@user4593928398164 joked:

"They kept the glasses full so you can spend more😂😂😂"

@mpumelelo_mkhulise_mbambo requested:

"Please don't take long to vlog... Miss the signature laugh 🔥"

@noluthando_george_piyose praised her and said:

"You have such a beautiful aura ♥️I'm so drawn to you."

@user918171615141312111 loved her personality and wrote:

"The laughter gets me every time 🤭🥰"

@kgothatso_molebale complimented:

"Beautiful women with beautiful hair and skin🔥🥰🥰"

@lantekina shared her excitement and said:

"Oooooh, this is what we call shopping for Christmas, fabulous 👌 👏. Classic laughter 😂😂😂. Happy festive season."

@channelg50 was curious and asked:

"Lucky gal, hope you bought the white sneakers."

@leedonga_baepz shared:

"The sunglasses are for his face. He looked 👌🏽."

Watch the TikTok clip below:

More luxury spending in SA

Source: Briefly News