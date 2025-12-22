South African Amapiano vocalist Nkosazana Daughter flaunted her slim figure on stage

The online news and gossip page MDNews posted a video of the star performing on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Nkosazana's slim waist

Fans reacted to Nkosazana Daughter's slim waist. Image: @nkosazana_daughter

South African popular Amapiano vocalist and songwriter Nkosazana Daughter wowed fans with her slim figure on social media.

On Sunday, 21 December 2025, the online news and gossip page MDNews posted a video of the 25-year-old singer showing off her waist on stage during her recent performance. The post garnered over 25K views after it was shared online.

This isn't the first time Nkosazana Daughter made headlines regarding her slim body, as her dramatic weight loss sparked concern among many of her fans on social media.

Watch the recent video below:

Fans react to Nkosazana's slim waist

Shortly after the video of the star showing off her slim waist went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to her new appearance. Here's what they had to say below:

@ms_tourist said:

"Oooh, I love this for her. She is Gorgeous and looks healthy."

@Naki_Nephawe complimented the star:

"Her weight loss is so perfect."

@lastbornone78 wrote:

"Ozempic does miracles...she looks like a model lately."

@Past_2Present commented:

"She really worked for her new body."

Nkosazana Daughter's slim waist has many fans talking. Image: @nkosazana_daughter

SA gushed over LaConco's hourglass figure

Nkosazana Daughter isn't the only celebrity who has fans talking about her slim waist, as the popular reality TV star Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco has also had many netizens on social media gushing over her amazing hourglass figure ever since she underwent surgery in 2022.

Taking to her Instagram stories back in May 2024, for a tell-all session, LaConco admitted that she went under the knife after struggling to lose her baby fat. She said she had liposuction after saving for months.

She wrote:

Dated 24 November 2022: It was a month after my liposuction that I had to save up for and work towards the body of my dreams for myself. A life-changing moment, one of the best things I have ever done.

"Dated 27 January 2023: Here I was at the Dr Recovery home, I went in for liposuction on my arms. I have accepted that this body of mine, I'm not in a rush, it will be a construction site until I am personally happy."

