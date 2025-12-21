Bafana Bafana manager Hugo Broos has earmarked one of the records he would be looking forward to match at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

The former Cameroon coach is heading into the tournament as one of the two coaches to have won the competition before

The Belgian tactician guided South Africa to third-place finish in the last edition and his looking forward to winning the competition in Morocco

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is heading into the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with the aim of matching Herve Renard's record in the competition.

Last year, Broos returned to Africa’s top football tournament with Bafana Bafana, guiding them to an impressive third-place finish in Ivory Coast. After years of struggling to qualify for AFCON, South Africa finds themselves in Group B alongside Angola, Egypt, and Zimbabwe.

The Belgian tactician is set to hit a new milestone with the South African men's national team when they face Angola in their first match in the competition on Monday, December 22, 2025, in Marrakech, Morocco.

Broos target Renard's AFCON record

Broos aims to emulate French manager Herve Renard, the sole coach to win the AFCON title with different countries, having achieved success with Zambia in 2012 and Ivory Coast in 2015.

The 73-year-old Belgian manager won the competition in 2017, guiding Cameroon to victory despite missing key players before the tournament, ultimately defeating their present Group B opponents Egypt in the final in Libreville.

Broos views the first AFCON group match against Angola in Marrakesh as crucial for Cameroon’s progress in Morocco, warning that losing it, as happened against Mali last year, would create immediate pressure, making the second match a must-win, while emphasising that failure against Angola would then require beating seven-time champions Egypt, led by Mohamed Salah, and that Zimbabwe, despite being the lowest-ranked team in the group, should not be underestimated.

Broos also urged caution ahead of Bafana Bafana’s campaign, recalling that although South African supporters were hopeful last year, the team, initially written off after losing their opening match to Mali and mocked on social media, went on to reach the semifinals, eventually finishing third after defeating the Democratic Republic of Congo on penalties, and he warned that their success will make opponents highly motivated to beat them this time.

Broos is among seven coaches who guided teams at the 2024 AFCON and will return to Morocco for the new tournament starting Sunday, with the host nation tipped as strong contenders to secure their second title. Joining him with their respective teams are France’s Sebastien Desabre (Democratic Republic of Congo), Chiquinho Conde (Mozambique), Juan Micha (Equatorial Guinea), and Walid Regragui (Morocco).

Meanwhile, Belgian coach Tom Saintfiet has moved from Gambia to Mali, and Eric Chelle, originally born in Ivory Coast, has taken over from Mali to lead Nigeria.

Broos shares Bafana's AFCON target

Briefly News also reported that Broos has shared Bafana Bafana's target at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco this December.

The former Cameroon national team coach set the record straight after his team was put under pressure to win the tournament this year.

Source: Briefly News