Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo has revealed the guidance he offered rising national team talent Mohau Nkota as the youngster navigates his career overseas.

Nkota made an unexpected exit from Orlando Pirates during pre-season, signing for Saudi Professional League side Al-Ettifaq, where he has swiftly cemented his place as a key player.

He has since become one of Hugo Broos’ most reliable selections and features in the squad heading to the AFCON tournament in Morocco.

Khumalo shares what he told Nkota

Khumalo explained that he has been impressed by Nkota’s maturity on the field, highlighting the goal the young winger scored in Bafana Bafana’s friendly against Zambia.

He claimed that during a conversation with Nkota, the player mentioned that competing in Saudi Arabia has pushed him to grow both personally and professionally. Khumalo added that he advised the former Orlando Pirates star not to return to South Africa too soon, but instead to look for opportunities in Europe and focus on building his career there.

He told Nkota that his impressive goal showed how much his game had matured, and urged him to stay strong despite the challenges he may face abroad. Khumalo concluded by encouraging Nkota to take his game to Europe and make a living from his talent.

Source: Briefly News