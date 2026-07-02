A South African chartered accountant used an Instagram video to break down a R100,000 monthly salary for a family of four

After tax, medical aid, a bond, school fees and other costs, she found the family was left short every month

The video divided viewers, with some backing her numbers and others saying her spending choices were not realistic

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Pictures of the money content creator. Images: Xiren Insights

Source: Instagram

A South African chartered accountant broke down monthly expenses in an Instagram video this week, showing why a R100,000 salary is not enough for many families. The accountant, who posts online as Xiren Insights, walked viewers through a real family budget. She wanted to show how fast a six figure income disappears once basic costs are covered.

Where the money actually goes

The accountant used a family of two adults and two children as her example. Their gross salary of R100,000 dropped to around R67,000 after tax. From there, she added medical aid for the whole family, a bond on a three bedroom home near Midrand, and rates, water and electricity bills.

She also worked in a car instalment for a mid range SUV, plus insurance and fuel. School fees for two children came in above R13,000 a month. Add transport, groceries, a helper’s wages, Wi-Fi, insurance policies and a phone contract, and the accountant said the family barely broke even.

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By her calculation, total expenses landed close to R89,000. That left almost nothing over for emergencies, clothing, home repairs or family holidays. Her point was simple. A six figure salary can still leave a household stretched thin once every cost is accounted for.

Mixed reaction online

The video split opinion in the comments section. Some viewers argued the accountant left out cheaper alternatives, like more affordable schools or smaller homes. Others said her tax figure seemed high for someone covering their own security, schooling and medical costs. A few commenters felt R67,000 take home pay should be more than enough for a family of four, and blamed poor budgeting rather than low income. Others asked why nobody in the clip mentioned building extra income or investing.

The accountant closed her video by saying she now teaches professionals how to build income outside their day jobs. The debate under her post is still ongoing.

Watch the Instagram video below:

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Source: Briefly News