A detailed salary breakdown from a South African individual sparked widespread discussion online

Social media users debated budgeting, financial decisions, and debt management

The post prompted advice and criticism from viewers on handling monthly expenses and loans.

A South African salary breakdown has gone viral online, leaving social media users divided over financial choices and budgeting. The individual revealed that they earn R13 500 per month, but a detailed look at their expenses has raised eyebrows.

According to the shared breakdown that was posted on TikTok by @njengothekwane, significant portions of the salary are allocated to debt repayments and monthly obligations. The expenses include the following such as car repayments of R3 000, comprehensive insurance costing R900, a car tracker at R220, a Wonga loan of R1 550, a Finchoice loan of R1 320, and a Capitec credit card bill of R600.

Other monthly costs include funeral insurance R250, Foneyami payments R500, Vodacom contract R650, Stockfel R500, Shoprite stamps R250, school fees for four children R1 200, home expenses R1 000, and groceries R1 500.

The individual also revealed outstanding loans, including R52 300 with First National Bank (FNB) and R16 700 with Standard Bank. The post concluded with a simple piece that read: "Run away."

Social media users were quick to respond, offering both criticism and guidance. Some criticised the individual for taking on a car loan while earning this salary, citing it as financially risky. Others shared advice on budgeting, suggesting ways to prioritise essential expenses over non-essential commitments.

The post by social media user @njengothekwane has sparked broader discussions about personal finance management, debt prioritisation, and how South Africans navigate living costs while managing multiple financial obligations. Many users highlighted the importance of creating realistic budgets and being cautious with high-interest loans.

While the salary itself is modest, the conversation around this breakdown has resonated with many, showing just how careful financial planning is crucial to avoid long-term debt struggles.

SA is outraged by the R13 500 salary breakdown

The online community was not thrilled with the individual’s salary breakdown as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts, saying:

Porsha said:

"A person earning R13k has no business buying a car. Especially on credit."

Thembinkosi stated:

"There is more to life than a car. I wish we could understand that concept as black communities. R30 000 is the correct salary to purchase a vehicle, and the monthly instalment should not be more than R6000."

Makabafana expressed:

"Your credit is ruined either way for the next 3 years... Might aswell run away from the rest of the loans, change banks and use some of the money and save. And pay off your car."

Tshepy Tshepi shared:

"Once you take short-term loans, you're doomed; just know that you have a problem financially."

Phiwer advised:

"When stockvel pays off close one of the small loans and never go back."

Fotch commented:

"Please, start small, no pressure, look at your smallest debt, pay it off next month, then you take that money you pay off enye ngo march kanjalo kanjalo."

Watch the video below:

