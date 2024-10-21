One young gent expressed his frustration as he broke down his expenses from his salary after being paid

The footage grabbed the attention of many, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

People reacted to the guy's video as they headed to the comments section to express their thoughts

A young South African man broke down his expenses, which left many people with mixed reactions, and the clip gained massive traction online.

A man broke down his R32K salary in a TikTok video. Image: @nkateeks.n

Source: TikTok

Man shares breakdown of expenses from his R32K salary

The gent expressed to his viewers how he received R32k, which was paid into his private wealth account, and from there, he listed all his expenses, which sent a shockwave across the nation.

@nkateeks.n said his rents is R9000, he pays R7500 for his car, Telkom receives R4200 from the man, credit card R10000 as for his Wifi 730, groceries R4000, water and electricity R2500, girlfriend allowance R2000, side chick allowance R1000 and last but least his clothing accounts which he pays R1600.

While taking to his TikTok caption, @nkateeks.n simply said:

"They be adding stress with the noise."

Take a look at man's budget in the video below:

People react to man's expenses with mixed feelings

South Africans headed to the comments section as they responded to the guy's salary and expenses with mixed reactions.

Jiyane said:

"Financial adolescent."

Ts wrote:

"Nkateko, why private wealth ya R32k teach us something we don't know."\

User expressed:

"Telkom plus credit card cost is not make sure."

Simone shared:

"Problem no one the salary doesn't qualify for a private wealth account."

Strumentall commented:

"Poverty because of a car, naw I'm good by the way this list is insane."

khumbz poked fun at the guy, adding:

"This budget says I don't have a future."

