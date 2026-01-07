“Replaced the Salary I Was Getting”: SA Social Media Manager Shares How Much She Earned in 9 Months
- A South African social media manager named Heavenly Doms shared with internet users how much she earned in nine months
- She noted that she started with one client and did not rush to get a second so that she wouldn't mess up a good opportunity
- Through her experience, Heavenly was able to start developing systems that kept her retention high
Heavenly Doms, a South African social media manager, shared the substantial amount she earned over nine months in her profession. Having used the platform Upwork to get clients, the local woman showed how patience led to a beefy bank account.
Taking to her Instagram account on 9 December 2025, Heavenly revealed that from her first to her fourth month as a social media manager, she earned $400, which is roughly R7 000. She earned this amount after landing her first client.
"This literally replaced the salary I was getting at my 7-3 secretary job, and all I had to do was run my client’s business Instagram account."
She stated that she didn't immediately get a second client because she was focused on "getting it right" with her first and didn't want to fumble.
In the fifth month, she made $1 500 (R18 000), $2 050 (roughly R35 000) in the following month, $3 100 (roughly R53 000) in the seventh month, and in the eighth month, Heavenly earned $5 103 (roughly R87 000). In Month 9, she took home $9 084 (roughly R155 000), bringing the total to $21 987 (roughly R376 000).
Noting that she worked with clients for up to two years, Heavenly gained the necessary experience and began developing systems that kept her retention high.
Watch the Instagram reel posted on Heavenly's account below:
