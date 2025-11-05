A local safety officer’s viral post sparked conversations about how quickly a seemingly comfortable salary can vanish once expenses are deducted

Mzansi peeps were shocked to see how essential costs like housing, transport, and family responsibilities can leave little to no savings at the month-end

The video ignited a broader debate on South Africa’s rising cost of living and the financial struggles faced by many middle-income earners

South Africans are gripped by the high cost of living, prompting many to seek ways to fend for themselves.

A gent, who is a local safety officer in Mzansi, shared how his R34,000 monthly salary quickly disappeared once expenses were deducted. The post, which has since gone viral, highlights the financial pressures faced by many South Africans earning what some would consider a comfortable income.

According to the man who goes by the TikTok handle @conetsh.78’s breakdown, he earns R34,000 per month before deductions. After paying R410 for tax, R290 for UIF, and R1,100 for medical aid, his take-home pay comes to R32,200. However, his monthly expenses leave little room to save.

His rent costs R5,800, his car instalment is R7,100, and fuel adds another R4,300. Groceries take up R3,000, electricity R600, and he pays R4,400 in child support for two children. By the end of the month, his net income stood at just R1,610, a figure that shocked many online.

The viral post sparked widespread conversation about South Africa’s cost of living and how even those earning above-average salaries are struggling to make ends meet. Commenters noted how quickly expenses such as housing, transportation, and family responsibilities can consume a paycheck, leaving little room for savings or leisure.

Others praised the safety officer for his transparency, noting that his situation reflects the reality for many middle-income earners who face rising costs while their wages remain stagnant.

The TikTok user @conetsh.78's video, which was uploaded on 4 November 2025, went viral on social media.

SA reacts to man's R34k salary breakdown

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the man's breakdown of his R34k salary, saying:

Thobani Leon Ngwazi said:

"Return that car bro😭 ngeke iyaluma."

Draco added:

"Love how he made a budget for just the car."

K.G.M stated:

"Fuel ??? 😲....watchu driving and where you going and how often bra."

Shegotit33 wrote:

"Car instalment is too high."

Nondumiso Ginindza replied:

"That tax maths is not mathing 😩."

Nonhli commented:

"Why is the fuel so expensive? It's not a must to support those kids with an amount, give them R1500 each."

Divine shared:

"I so wish one day I could get an opportunity to be a safety officer in a solar company."

