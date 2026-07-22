Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt revealed the staggering annual cost of South Africa's public sector workforce

Civil servants make up just 3% of the population but consume a significant share of the country's entire GDP in wage

He linked the high wage bill to low productivity, collapsing infrastructure and underperforming municipalities

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Civil servants make up just 3% of South Africa's population but swallow nearly 17% of the GDP in annual wages. Image: @joy_zelda

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South Africa's public sector wage bill has become one of the most pressing drains on the country's economy. Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt has put a number to it, and it is striking. According to Dawie, the country's roughly 2 million civil servants cost South Africa R1.36 trillion every single year. This figure covers employees across local government, national departments and state-owned enterprises.

A small group, a massive bill

What makes the figure particularly remarkable is the proportion it represents. Civil servants account for only 3% of South Africa's total population, yet their wages swallow approximately 17% of the country's R8 trillion gross domestic product annually. To put that in perspective, nearly one in every five rands generated by the entire South African economy goes toward paying government workers.

In an interview on the State of the Nation podcast, Dawie did not frame this purely as a numbers problem. His concern centres on what taxpayers are receiving in return. Despite the enormous wage bill, the economist pointed to persistent low productivity and widespread inefficiency within the civil service as evidence that the spending is not translating into results on the ground. According to a report by Daily Investor, the disconnect between spending and performance is becoming impossible to ignore.

Collapsing Infrastructure tells the real story

The consequences, he argued, are visible everywhere. Municipalities across the country continue to struggle to deliver basic services. Infrastructure is deteriorating rather than improving. Water systems, roads and electricity networks in several areas are in a state of ongoing decline, even as the public sector payroll continues to grow.

The disconnect between what is spent and what is delivered is at the heart of the concens, Dawie has raised. South Africa is not getting value from one of its largest annual expenditures, and that gap has real consequences for ordinary citizens who depend on functional government services every day.

High wages continue to fund government workers while basic services and municipal infrastructure across the country collapse. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

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