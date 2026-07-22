South Africa’s Civil Servants Drain R1.36 Trillion Annually From the Country’s GDP
- Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt revealed the staggering annual cost of South Africa's public sector workforce
- Civil servants make up just 3% of the population but consume a significant share of the country's entire GDP in wage
- He linked the high wage bill to low productivity, collapsing infrastructure and underperforming municipalities
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South Africa's public sector wage bill has become one of the most pressing drains on the country's economy. Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt has put a number to it, and it is striking. According to Dawie, the country's roughly 2 million civil servants cost South Africa R1.36 trillion every single year. This figure covers employees across local government, national departments and state-owned enterprises.
A small group, a massive bill
What makes the figure particularly remarkable is the proportion it represents. Civil servants account for only 3% of South Africa's total population, yet their wages swallow approximately 17% of the country's R8 trillion gross domestic product annually. To put that in perspective, nearly one in every five rands generated by the entire South African economy goes toward paying government workers.
In an interview on the State of the Nation podcast, Dawie did not frame this purely as a numbers problem. His concern centres on what taxpayers are receiving in return. Despite the enormous wage bill, the economist pointed to persistent low productivity and widespread inefficiency within the civil service as evidence that the spending is not translating into results on the ground. According to a report by Daily Investor, the disconnect between spending and performance is becoming impossible to ignore.
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Collapsing Infrastructure tells the real story
The consequences, he argued, are visible everywhere. Municipalities across the country continue to struggle to deliver basic services. Infrastructure is deteriorating rather than improving. Water systems, roads and electricity networks in several areas are in a state of ongoing decline, even as the public sector payroll continues to grow.
The disconnect between what is spent and what is delivered is at the heart of the concens, Dawie has raised. South Africa is not getting value from one of its largest annual expenditures, and that gap has real consequences for ordinary citizens who depend on functional government services every day.
5 Briefly News articles about salaries
- A call centre employee was filmed budgeting her R11,000 salary by a colleague sitting behind her showing her left with just R1,100 after paying off debt.
- A business owner was confronted by a group from a community-based movement, who wanted to know how much he was paying his workers, sparking a major wage debate.
- A 33-year-old father of three had social media users abuzz after flexing his R100K total income, joining a viral TikTok salary trend, which sees locals flex their earnings.
- A Forever Living business owner boasted about her R500K monthly salary, leaving many social media users envious.
- A local woman shared the financial reality of earning a high salary after debt and life expenses left her with very little, sparking an online debate about the high cost of living.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za