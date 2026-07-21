Suspended EMPD Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court applying for bail after being charged with the alleged theft of precious stones worth R14.9 million

Mkhwanazi disclosed in court that he earns R65,000 a month, owns a home worth R2.5 million and is expecting a pension payout of around R7 million

South Africans were left questioning why someone with so much to lose would risk it all

Suspended EMPD Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG - Suspended EMPD Deputy Chief Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi's impressive financial profile left South Africans stunned and asking hard questions after his bail bid on 20 July 2026.

Mkhwanazi appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court seeking bail after being charged in connection with the alleged theft of precious stones valued at R14.9 million.

Mkhwanazi reveals impressive assets and salary

During the proceedings, Mkhwanazi's lawyer, Shafique Sarlie, read an affidavit in which the brigadier laid out his financial standing in full. He told the court he earns approximately R65,000 per month after deductions and has no additional income streams.

His assets include a home valued at roughly R2.5 million, though he still owes Standard Bank around R2 million on the property. He also listed household furniture and effects, fully paid for, at an estimated R300,000.

The detail that drew the most attention was his anticipated pension. Mkhwanazi, who joined the EMPD in 2003, disclosed that he expects a payout of close to R7 million upon retirement.

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Mkhwanazi tells court he has too much to lose

In his affidavit, Mkhwanazi made clear he understood the stakes of fleeing.

"I am aware that if I flee, I will lose all these benefits and assets," he said.

He also confirmed he holds a valid passport issued on 18 August 2025, though he stated it has not yet been used.

The state indicated it would not oppose bail, stating that neither Mkhwanazi nor his co-accused posed a flight risk.

IPID operation led to friday arrest

Mkhwanazi was arrested alongside his former girlfriend, identified in court as Witness K, an inspector attached to the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department's VIP Protection Unit. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate carried out the intelligence-led operation that resulted in both arrests on Friday. Mkhwanazi is also facing a disciplinary hearing within the EMPD.

Mkhwanazi claims charges against him are politically motivated

Briefly News reported that commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi believes that the latest charges against him are politically motivated and designed to block his candidacy to become Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Chief.Mkhwanazi made his intentions clear in his bail affidavit submitted to the Germiston Magistrates Court on Thursday, 9 July 2026, stating that he plans to apply for the role when it becomes available later in 2026. He told the court the criminal proceedings against him are politically motivated to prevent him from getting the post.

Source: Briefly News