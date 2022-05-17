A local woman took to social media to express her worry about how a lot of South Africans were oblivious about salaries in Mzansi

She shared that R180 000pa was a middle-class level earning while the minimum wage is R42 000pa

Although the average monthly salary in South Africa fluctuates yearly because of various factors, many Saffas shared similar income concerns

As the cost of living continues to rise, it is no secret that times are tough for many South Africans whose salaries remain at the same rate.

This is why one local woman, Nomaswazi (@Nomaswazi_11) was surprised to learn that some people were surprised to learn the amount the average South African earns in a year.

South Africans engaged in conversations about finances in Mzansi. Image: Stock Image/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Taking to Twitter she shared a post where she wrote:

“My favourite content is Twitter people finding out the reality of living in this country like you’re genuinely shocked that R180 000pa is middle class? Youth unemployment is 66,5% and the minimum wage is R42 000pa. Where do you guys live?”

In a previous article, Briefly News reported that monthly salaries in South Africa range between R7,880 (minimum) to R139,000 (maximum). However, the average monthly salary in South Africa fluctuates yearly because of various factors, including the government's wage policies, cost of training, trade unions' wage bargaining power, cost of living, the demand/supply of certain skills, and location.

However, it is worth noting that this is not set in stone and that different sectors have different average income levels for workers.

South Africans shared their views and opinions on the topic, with many mirroring Nomaswazi’s concerns.

@maudledwaba wrote:

“My shared sentiment was saying that all those people shocked by the FNB "insights" are just not South Africans. I mean there was a lady who said within 5 hours her salary is all gone. Jokes or not, this is closer to reality than 80%. FNB should have made headlines ka overdraft.”

@Leeray_B responded:

“Honestly speaking. Are people tone-deaf? Even the 80% spend of salaries within 5 days, why are people shocked?”

@MashuduMulaud15 commented:

“I'm surprised too, are people unaware of what's going on in this country.”

@Village_boy7 replied:

“I think for some it's just hard to compute just how bad things are becoming.”

@tebogo5464 said:

“Middle class in SA has been wiped out by over-indebtedness, always on maxed credit limit to negative and little room to escape. God bless the return of real middle class - they keep the economy going.”

